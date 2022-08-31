US Open 2022: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Wednesday, August 31

The 2022 U.S. Open continues on Wednesday, August 31, as the men begin their second-round play. The first round saw multiple ranked players fall in upsets. Arguably the biggest was No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas losing to Daniel Galan. With a full slate of games set for Wednesday, August 31, there are bound to be more exciting matchups to come.

No. 1 Daniil Medvedev will be in action again after defeating Stefan Kozlov in the first round. He will take on Arthur Rinderknech at 7:00 p.m. ET. Wimbledon finalist No. 23 Nick Kyrgios will face Benjamin Bonzi at 11 a.m. ET.

All times below are ET. All matches will air on the ESPN network and via live stream at WatchESPN.

US Open schedule: Wednesday, August 31

#12 Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Alexander Bublik, 11 a.m.

Brandon Holt vs. Pedro Cachin

#21 Botic Van De Zandschulp vs. Corentin Moutet

#18 Alex De Minaur vs. Cristian Garin

Andy Murray vs. Emilion Nava, 12 p.m.

#13 Matteo Berrettini vs. Hugo Grenier, 12:30 p.m.

#5 Casper Ruud vs. Tim Van Rijthoven, 2 p.m.

#23 Nick Kyrgios vs. Benjamin Bonzi

Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Jordan Thompson, 2:30 p.m.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Marton Fucsovics

Alejandro Tabilo vs. J.J. Wolf

#29 Tommy Paul vs. Sebastian Korda

Nuno Borges vs. Yibing Wu, 4 p.m.

#27 Karen Khachanov vs. Thiago Monteiro

#6 Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Jack Draper, 7 p.m.

#1 Daniil Medvedev vs. Arthur Rinderknech

Medvedev has the best odds to win the 2022 U.S. Open installed at +210 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyrgios, despite being ranked No. 23 in the world, has the fourth best odds at +800. In his return from injury, former top-ranked competitor Andy Murray heads into his matchup with Emilio Nava as the heavy -500 favorite.