How to watch Coco Gauff in the second round of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

The second round of the U.S. Open gets underway on Wednesday, August 31. There will be a full day of women’s singles matches with highlights throughout the slate. One such matchup will pit the American No. 12 Coco Gauff against the Romanian Elena Ruse. They are scheduled to play on ESPN at Noon ET at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Gauff won in straight sets against Leolia Jeanjean in the first round. She took the first set 6-2 and then the second 6-3. Ruse didn’t have the same luck as she dropped the first set to Daria Saville. She then won back-to-back sets 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the second round.

Gauff is the heavy favorite with -1200 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ruse is the underdog installed at +700. Gauff actually has the second-best odds to win the entire US Open at +1000. Ruse is quite the longshot at +15000.

This pair has matched up once before, and it was at Wimbledon this year. Ruse won the opening set, but Gauff stormed back, taking the second set 6-3 and winning the third and final set 7-5.

This will be Gauff’s fifth US Open appearance in her young career. Her best finish came in 2019 when she reached the third round. Gauff’s best Grand Slam performance came in the French Open this year, where she was defeated by Iga Swiatek in the championship round.