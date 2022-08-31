How to watch Daniil Medvedev in the second round of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

The second round of the 2022 Men’s US Open draw starts on Wednesday, August 31. No. 1 ranked Daniil Medvedev will be in action as he takes on Arthur Rinderknech at 7 p.m. ET. The game will air on either ESPN2 as the other channel will show Serena Williams facing No. 2 Anett Kontaveit.

Medvedev advanced to the second round winning in three straight sets over Stefan Kozlov. He won 6-2, 6-4, 6-0, which is better than his second round opponent faired. Rinderknech got to the second round even though he dropped the first set 6-4. He battled back and won the second set in a tiebreak. Rinderknech then won the final two sets 6-3, 6-2 to advance.

Medvedev has the best odds to win the 2022 US Open at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +200. Rinderknech is a heavy underdog with +25000 odds. Similarly, Medvedev is a huge favorite at -20000 to Rinderknech’s +1800 for their matchup on Wednesday. This will be the first time these players have met.

Medvedev won the 2021 US Open in his sixth appearance at the event. He looks to be the first back-to-back winner since Roger Federer in 2007-2008. That was his first Grand Slam victory but his fifth appearance in a Grand Slam final.

This is Rinderknech’s second appearance at the US Open, and he made it to the second round last year. That's the furthest he has made it in a Grand Slam, and a win here would be a new career best.