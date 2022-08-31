MLB picks, best bets, player props to consider for Wednesday, August 31

The MLB has a full slate of action scheduled for Wednesday, August 31 with three afternoon games and a 12-game nightcap. One of the best matchups to track will be the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the New York Mets in the second game of a series that features the best two teams in the National League.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s action.

MLB picks for Wednesday, August 31

Padres Moneyline (-140)

The San Diego Padres have a tremendous advantage on the mound in their matchup with the San Francisco Giants. The Giants will start Alex Wood, who has been a total mess this month. In five August starts, he allowed more than five runs three times and allowed 15 runs over his last two outings, spanning 7.2 innings. Meanwhile, San Diego’s Joe Musgrove will enter with a 2.96 ERA and allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last four starts.

Cardinals -1.5 (-135)

This is another scenario where I’ll fade a starting pitcher. Cincinnati Reds starter Mike Minor has been largely ineffective since making his season debut in June. In 15 starts, he allowed at least four earned runs nine times and will enter this matchup with a 6.10 ERA. The St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jose Quintana has not allowed more than two earned runs in any of is last seven starts, and the offense ranks fourth in the league with 4.9 runs per game.

Dodgers-Mets under 6.5 runs (+100)

If you’re looking to live dangerously on Wednesday night, this is the game for you with a nine-inning sweat of a low under. The Dodgers will start Tyler Anderson with a 2.69 ERA, and Jacob deGrom has been excellent through five starts since making his season debut earlier this month. He is striking out 9.2 batters per game and should shut down this Los Angeles offense.

Gerrit Cole over 8.5 strikeouts (-105)

The New York Yankees starter is in a perfect position to rack up a ton of strikeouts in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels. Cole has an 11.4 K/9 this season and struck out 11 Oakland Athletics hitters in his last start, and the Angels strike out more than any other MLB team with 9.7 strikeouts per game.

