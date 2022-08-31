Weekly NFT Newsletter for Reignmakers Football on DraftKings Marketplace

For the full breakdown of the roadmap, please visit the Reignmakers Football Landing Page.

With Week 1 right around the corner, Reignmakers Football continues its ascent with plenty of content. Collectibles expert Chris Costa has been hosting live pack breaks on the DraftKings YouTube with friends and community members. We’ve seen some sick pulls, and it’s also led to the Discord team getting in on the streaming action.

Matt Kalish went on Brandon Adams’ podcast and took the time to explain a lot of key things. As I teased last week, the new contest series was launched.

Check out the full breakdown of all things Reignmakers Football over the last week below:

On Sunday, August 28, DraftKings co-founder Matt Kalish, collectibles expert Chris Costa and content creator and community member Matthew Wiley all hung out on a live stream to crack open some packs and take questions from the Discord.

Wiley cracked open a LEGENDARY pack and pulled a low serial Deebo Samuel. Check out the clip below to see how things unfolded:

As mentioned earlier, the Discord team also got into the pack streaming action with other community members, and we took the time to summarize all the breaks in this article. For now, the team will have pack break watch parties with the community every Monday and Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

We are providing full recaps for every Reignmakers Football live stream in case you are unable to attend. These include pack-by-pack results, unique insight from the hosts and guests and previews for future watch parties.

Check out Jeff Pratt’s latest watch party recap as Chris Costa and Randy Greenstein broke packs and dove into Reignmakers Football.

Reignmakers Market Reports

The team over at Lucky Trader examined market trends, provided some detailed observations and listed the top five risers and fallers in the CORE rarity tier for every weekday over the last week.

On August 25, we saw a Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford interestingly go in opposite directions. It definitely was a bit a surprise considering both players start on the first Showdown contest of the season and can be used as a stack together.

Next on August 26, Stefon Diggs saw a 25% increase in his floor price. As mentioned above with Kupp and Stafford, Diggs is also on the first Showdown slate of the season. Since Diggs is not a SuperStar in the game and his QB, Josh Allen, is, it makes sense DraftKings Marketplace users scooped up one of the most prolific WRs in the game.

Moving on to this week, on August 29, Geno Smith saw his player card NFT pump after being named the starter for the Seattle Seahawks. Smith battled with ex-Bronco Drew Lock for the QB1 spot and ultimately won out.

After being traded to the Panthers, Laviska Shenault saw his player card increase in value since the change in scenery may open more opportunities for the WR to shine. The team at Lucky Trader also wrote up in the August 30 article that the Patrick Mahomes’ player card may be entering a buy window as Chiefs face off against the Cardinals in Week 1 in a matchup that has the highest total on the board.

Lastly, on August 31, Dameon Pierce saw his player card spike after Marlon Mack was cut from the Texans. The rookie has had an impressive preseason and will get ample opportunities to lead the backfield. With Jimmy Garoppolo also signing a contract extension with the 49ers, which included a no-trade clause, his player card floor price sank a bit.

By the way, have you claimed your FREE Starter Pack but not opened it yet? If not, you should definitely go into your portfolio and break open the pack. Once the player card NFTs show up, you can join contests for FREE in the DraftKings NFT Game Lobby. There is no shortage of contests available, with the prizes being doubled to $2 million for Week 1.

DraftKings co-founder Matt Kalish sat down with Brandon Adams to discuss a bunch of topics pertaining to Reignmakers. The pair talked about contests, supply, Franchise Score, the new deep roster format, utility for 2023, prize pools after Week 1 and marketplace fees.

Adams and Kalish also touched on other key points, so our friends over at Lucky Trader summarized the entire interview in an article. With so many moving parts for Reignmakers Football, its important to check out this podcast, as a lot items that were announced in the past are resurfaced.

Kalish also teased new Week 1 contests in the lobby. The tweet shows three new Reignmaker tier contests and there seemingly should be more, with the tweet below indicating the live contests are just “part one” of what’s coming for Week 1.

New Week 1 contests are live, part one @DKReignmakers pic.twitter.com/cR9Tf3Pvk0 — Matt Kalish (@mattkalish) August 30, 2022

FEATURED PLAYER (ALL SETS): Six athletes will be featured each week of the first six weeks of the season, and you can win their player cards to help throughout the season. Often, you can use the cards you win in Draft Groups later in the same week!

For Week 1:

● TNF: Tom Brady

● Sunday Classic: Javonte Williams, Keenan Allen and Kyler Murray

● SNF: Russell Wilson

● MNF: Austin Ekeler

Jeff Pratt broke down the fantasy outlook for each featured athlete ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Read a brief snippet of this analysis for superstar running back Austin Ekeler below:

“The AFC West is just stacked with talent, and Austin Ekeler is no exception.

Checking in as one of the most dangerous dual-threat running backs in the game, Ekeler racked up 911 rushing yards and 647 receiving yards in 2021, finishing with 20 total touchdowns.

At 27 years old, the Western Colorado product has gone from an undrafted free agent to one of the most lethal playmakers in the NFL.

While Keenan Allen is a star in his own right, Ekeler is the true fantasy gem from this team. Expect another elite campaign from him as the Chargers showcase their dominant offensive firepower on a weekly basis.”

Find the full article here.

The ELEVATE Set is the second major premium Set drop in 2022 Reignmakers Football.

You can get in on the action right now, as ELEVATE Drop 2 packs are still available on the DraftKings Marketplace from CORE to REIGNMAKER rarity.

