Pick on the Total for the Red Sox-Twins game on August 31

The Boston Red Sox have posted a 14-23 mark since the All Star Break and will look to get back on track Wednesday on the road against the Minnesota Twins with Michael Wacha, who has gotten the team to victory in five of his last six starts.

Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins (-135, 8)

Wacha is 9-1 with a 2.53 ERA this season, having allowed two runs or fewer in five of his last seven starts, but his 3.83 fielding independent points towards regression.

The seven stein per nine innings is a career-low for Wacha and has a 3.30 ERA on the road compared to a 1.79 ERA at home, with opponents hitting .048 points higher on the road.

The Twins counter with Joe Ryan, who has some large home and road splits as well, posting a 2.69 ERA at home with 0.9 home runs per nine innings compared to a 5.05 ERA with two home runs per nine innings allowed.

The Red Sox bullpen is last in the league since the All Star Break with a 6.15 ERA, with no other team having a 5.40 ERA or better and failed to get more than five innings from any of the past three days starters, leading to fatigue.

A pair of hot offense; with the Twins having generated at least four runs in four of their last five games and the Red Sox have gotten to at least four runs in five of their last six games, will keep hitting on Wednesday.

The Play: Red Sox vs. Twins Over 8

