Bengals set to sign TE O.J. Howard

The Bengals will give the former first round pick a look.

By Chet Gresham
O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals will host and likely sign tight end O.J. Howard today, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Howard was the 19th overall pick out of Alabama in the 2017 draft, but never has lived up to his potential. He signed with the Bills this offseason, but was released despite a fairly hefty $3 million guaranteed.

The Bengals picked up tight end Hayden Hurst this offseason to replace C.J. Uzomah. Hurst will remain the No. 1 tight end, but there’s no harm in giving Howard a shot at a discount. Quarterback Joe Burrow has plenty of targets, so Howard would need to truly earn his opportunities. But, this is a good passing offense and there’s no reason to drop Howard in dynasty leagues yet.

