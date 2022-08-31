Bengals set to sign TE O.J. Howard

The Cincinnati Bengals will host and likely sign tight end O.J. Howard today, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Howard was the 19th overall pick out of Alabama in the 2017 draft, but never has lived up to his potential. He signed with the Bills this offseason, but was released despite a fairly hefty $3 million guaranteed.

The Bengals picked up tight end Hayden Hurst this offseason to replace C.J. Uzomah. Hurst will remain the No. 1 tight end, but there’s no harm in giving Howard a shot at a discount. Quarterback Joe Burrow has plenty of targets, so Howard would need to truly earn his opportunities. But, this is a good passing offense and there’s no reason to drop Howard in dynasty leagues yet.