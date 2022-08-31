Texans claim former Buccaneers WR Tyler Johnson

The Houston Texans have claimed Tyler Johnson after he was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Johnson has proven to be a useful receiver in the NFL, but was pushed out by a glut of skill in the Buccaneer’s receiver room. That’s not to say he’ll quickly be starting in Houston, but he will have a real chance to prove himself and move up the depth chart.

Johnson will join Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett to become the Texans fifth receiver. There’s plenty of room for Johnson to carve out some playing time there.

The Texans offense, led by OC Pep Hamilton and QB Davis Mills has a chance to be better this year and Mills has a chance to take a step forward, especially with QB guru Hamilton there to shepherd him through. The Texans could surprise a little this season.