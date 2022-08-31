 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans claim former Buccaneers WR Tyler Johnson

Texans add a wide receiver off waivers.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Houston Texans have claimed Tyler Johnson after he was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Johnson has proven to be a useful receiver in the NFL, but was pushed out by a glut of skill in the Buccaneer’s receiver room. That’s not to say he’ll quickly be starting in Houston, but he will have a real chance to prove himself and move up the depth chart.

Johnson will join Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett to become the Texans fifth receiver. There’s plenty of room for Johnson to carve out some playing time there.

The Texans offense, led by OC Pep Hamilton and QB Davis Mills has a chance to be better this year and Mills has a chance to take a step forward, especially with QB guru Hamilton there to shepherd him through. The Texans could surprise a little this season.

