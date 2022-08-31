Chargers sign RB Sony Michel

Sony Michel will return to California, but this time with the Los Angeles Chargers instead of the Los Angeles Rams. Michel will join the Chargers after being let go by the Dolphins, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The Chargers are in need at running back due to no backs other than Austin Ekeler winning playing time this offseason. Michel isn’t flashy, but much like he did for the Rams last season, he should be able to quickly come in and contribute. The team doesn’t want to give Ekeler 20 rushing attempts per game, so Michel should be able to take some of the burden off him.

Isaiah Spiller, the Chargers rookie running back, just returned to practice after an ankle injury and hasn’t made a lot of progress moving up the depth chart yet. The team would like to see Spiller make a move this season, but they are in a win now situation and Michel brings consistency with him.

And maybe, just maybe, Michel will bring the Chargers some of that Super Bowl luck he brought with him to Los Angeles last season.