DraftKings Reignmakers Superstar Steals: Best Value Additions in Each Rarity Tier

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers Superstar Steals: The Best Value Adds in Each Rarity Tier

Looking for the last piece of the puzzle to your perfect DraftKings Reignmakers’ lineup? Here are the best Superstar value adds at each rarity tier.

Davante Adams - WR - Core - Elevate - $11.45

There are two top-tier wide receivers available for the first week of the NFL season, according to consensus projections. Cooper Kupp’s cheapest player card is currently $22.99, more than double that of Adams.

If Kupp is the more popular option, it makes sense to target Adams as a contrarian play in bigger tournaments, too. To put Adams’ price in perspective, his quarterback Derek Carr has a floor price of $12.69. Grab the duo for about as much as Kupp on his own, or at least add Adams to your lineup for relatively cheap.

Austin Ekeler - RB - Rare - Genesis - $86

Ekeler is the consensus third-best running back in the first week of the NFL season, and it is likely he remains in that position most of the season. Christian McCaffrey is first, and Jonathan Taylor is second.

Ekeler, however, is significantly cheaper than both McCaffrey ($120) and Taylor ($110). He has a similar upside, especially as a receiver out of the backfield, and he makes for a great one-off spot play in most tournaments. Unfortunately, Justin Herbert is also a Superstar, which means they cannot be played together.

Justin Herbert - QB - Elite - Elevate - $666.68

The Elite tier starts to get much more expensive, and dramatic marketplace inefficiencies start to disappear. The quarterback position is a shoot, and Herbert is not even ranked in the top five for best consensus quarterbacks during the first week.

He didn’t play in the preseason, but entering his third season in the league, he could take another massive step forward. Most importantly, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are not Superstars, which means a three-man stack between Herbert, Allen and Williams is possible and gives plenty of upside in tournaments.

Herbert outperformed expectations massively in five games last season, and the Los Angeles Chargers are going to score plenty of touchdowns.

Davante Adams - WR - Legendary - Elevate - $2,499

Back to Adams. He is consistently mispriced across all rarity tiers. He is the second-least expensive wide receiver available for week one, only in front of Deebo Samuel, who is the consensus 10th-ranked wideout currently.

Adams, as a reminder, is second behind only Kupp, and there is an argument to be made that he should be first. Also, as previously mentioned, he can be paired with Carr for added upside. In the Legendary tier, you can play Elite tier player cards in three of five spots. Carr’s Elite tier player card is only $615 at the time of writing.

Aaron Rodgers - QB - Reignmaker - Genesis - $9,200

Rodgers is the worst Superstar quarterback, according to consensus projections. That said, he can easily outscore all other QBs in the league, and if he does, he only has one player card at the Reignmaker tier right now (that’s right, only one person can play him in any league at the Reignmaker tier, but more player cards are expected — seven more to be exact).

He is also the cheapest entry point into Reignmaker contests, which require two Reignmaker player cards. Pair him with a Legendary tier Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, or Romeo Doubs. Guessing correctly at the wide receiver position is going to be the biggest hurdle to winning Week 1 with Rodgers under center.

