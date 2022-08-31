AC Milan adds USMNT defender Sergino Dest on loan deal with €20 million buy option

AC Milan is close to an agreement to add USMNT defender Sergino Dest from Barcelona, according to Fabrizio Romano. The deal is reportedly a one-year loan but does have a buy option which AC Milan can trigger to secure Dest on a four-year contract. The buy option has been set for €20 million.

Sergiño Dest to AC Milan, here we go and confirmed! Full agreement, loan with buy option around €20m not mandatory. Dest will sign until June 2027, one year loan plus potential four year deal. ⚫️ #ACMilan



Dest will fly to Milano on Wednesday morning to sign contracts. pic.twitter.com/WA8woDWEg2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2022

Dest appeared in 51 domestic matches for Barcelona and 72 appearances overall. He tallied three goals during his time there, but his development has a wingback has been solid and he looked like he could be a long-term fixture at the Catalan club. Barcelona clearly has other plans, although the loan deal suggests the club does want him back.

For AC Milan, this is a strong get as the club looks to repeat as Serie A champions. Dest adds youth and pace to the squad. He’s unlikely to play this coming weekend in the Derby di Milano, but he should be good to go for the rest of the season.

Dest is part of the young USMNT core many people have high expectations for. Him getting regular games for a top club in a World Cup year is important, even if that club is AC Milan instead of Barcelona.