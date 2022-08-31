 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AC Milan adds USMNT defender Sergino Dest on loan deal with €20 million buy option

Dest heads from Barcelona to AC Milan.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
FC Barcelona v Pumas UNAM - Joan Gamper Trophy
Sergino Dest of FC Barcelona runs with the ball during the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Pumas UNAM at Spotify Camp Nou on August 07, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.
Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

AC Milan is close to an agreement to add USMNT defender Sergino Dest from Barcelona, according to Fabrizio Romano. The deal is reportedly a one-year loan but does have a buy option which AC Milan can trigger to secure Dest on a four-year contract. The buy option has been set for €20 million.

Dest appeared in 51 domestic matches for Barcelona and 72 appearances overall. He tallied three goals during his time there, but his development has a wingback has been solid and he looked like he could be a long-term fixture at the Catalan club. Barcelona clearly has other plans, although the loan deal suggests the club does want him back.

For AC Milan, this is a strong get as the club looks to repeat as Serie A champions. Dest adds youth and pace to the squad. He’s unlikely to play this coming weekend in the Derby di Milano, but he should be good to go for the rest of the season.

Dest is part of the young USMNT core many people have high expectations for. Him getting regular games for a top club in a World Cup year is important, even if that club is AC Milan instead of Barcelona.

