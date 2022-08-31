 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Liverpool find the back of the net late against Newcastle in wild sequence [VIDEO]

The Reds get three points in a wacky ending.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Liverpool FC v Newcastle United - Premier League
Fabio Carvalho of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United at Anfield on August 31, 2022 in Liverpool, England.
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It’s been a rough start to the 2022-23 Premier League season for Liverpool, but Reds fans can sense this team is starting to turn the corner. And there’s no greater evidence of that than an insanely lucky goal at the end of the stoppage time to beat an upstart Newcastle squad in a midweek matchday tie. Here’s Fabio Carvalho’s winner at the end of stoppage time in a ridiculous sequence.

This ball took four random bounces, any of which could’ve been cleared by the Magpies to secure a 1-1 draw. Instead, the last touch went to Carvalho in a perfect spot and he powered the ball into the goal. Liverpool gets the win and swings a lot of bets in the process. It looked like those who banked on a draw or a draw/no bet scenario would be paid out, but Carvalho had other ideas.

More From DraftKings Nation