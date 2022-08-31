Liverpool find the back of the net late against Newcastle in wild sequence [VIDEO]

It’s been a rough start to the 2022-23 Premier League season for Liverpool, but Reds fans can sense this team is starting to turn the corner. And there’s no greater evidence of that than an insanely lucky goal at the end of the stoppage time to beat an upstart Newcastle squad in a midweek matchday tie. Here’s Fabio Carvalho’s winner at the end of stoppage time in a ridiculous sequence.

Fabio Carvalho wins it for Liverpool with the last kick of the match! #LFC @NBCSportsSoccerpic.twitter.com/wtyGG9VJns — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 31, 2022

This ball took four random bounces, any of which could’ve been cleared by the Magpies to secure a 1-1 draw. Instead, the last touch went to Carvalho in a perfect spot and he powered the ball into the goal. Liverpool gets the win and swings a lot of bets in the process. It looked like those who banked on a draw or a draw/no bet scenario would be paid out, but Carvalho had other ideas.