49ers waive second year RB Trey Sermon

The San Francisco 49ers have waived second-year running back Trey Sermon, per Field Yates.

Sermon was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He played in nine games his rookie season and ran the ball 41 times for 167 yards and a touchdown. Sermon added three receptions on four targets for an additional 26 yards. With Raheem Mostert no longer on the team, there was speculation that he may get some run this season. That thought ended on Wednesday, August 31, when he was waived from the team. If he clears waivers, he could return to the team on the practice squad.

The 49ers will still have a crowded running back room even without Sermon. Elijah Mitchell is expected to lead the back field whenever he is healthy. Jeff Wilson Jr. should be back as a pass-catching back. San Francisco drafted Tyrion Davis-Price out of LSU in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.