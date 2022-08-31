Serena Williams defeats Anett Kontaveit to advance to third round

The magic continues for at least one more night. Serena Williams is headed to the third round after upsetting No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday night in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Williams won in three sets 7-6, 2-6, 6-2. The first set was a grind for both players, and then Kontaveit rolled Serena in the second set. However, the GOAT rebounded in strong form with a pair of breaks to claim the victory in the third set.

Williams will now face fellow unseeded player Ajla Tomljanovic, who defeated Evgeniya Rodina 1-6, 6-2, 7-5. They’ll meet on Friday, with the match likely airing in prime time. This will be the first time the two women have faced each other. It’s safe to say this match will air on ESPN.

Williams entered Wednesday’s match with +2200 odds to win the US Open at DraftKings Sportsbook. With the win, she improves to +1200. She trails only Iga Świątek (+320), Coco Gauff (+900), Caroline Garcia (+900), and Aryna Sabalenka (+1100) in odds to win the tournament. Tomljanovich comes into the third round with +6500 odds to win the tournament.