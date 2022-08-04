 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Hall of Fame Game will kickoff at 8:40 p.m est following weather delay

With heavy rain and lightning heading through Canton, OH, the first preseason game is under a delay

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders (L) shakes hands with head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars prior to the 2022 Pro Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 04, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Update: FOOTBALL! SOON!

Update:

The Hall of Fame Game featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars is in a weather delay due to heavy rain and thunderstorms in the Canton, Ohio area. The earliest they can start will 8:40 p.m. eastern according to the broadcast. The radar does look as though it will clear up sooner than later, so we should expect the 8:40 start.

More From DraftKings Nation