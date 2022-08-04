Hall of Fame Game will kickoff at 8:40 p.m est following weather delay

Update: FOOTBALL! SOON!

Official: 8:40 pm kickoff for the Hall of Fame game. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) August 5, 2022

We are hearing 8:25 going on the field for a short warmup, then the HOF ceremony and then an attempt to play a football game #DUUUVAL #HOFGame — Ashlyn Sullivan (@ashlynrsullivan) August 5, 2022

The Hall of Fame Game featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars is in a weather delay due to heavy rain and thunderstorms in the Canton, Ohio area. The earliest they can start will 8:40 p.m. eastern according to the broadcast. The radar does look as though it will clear up sooner than later, so we should expect the 8:40 start.