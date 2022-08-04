Heisman Trophy odds for Caleb Williams, stats, projections, and more

The 2022 college football season is quickly approaching and we have preseason Heisman Trophy odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Today we’ll look at USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the biggest QB transfer of the entire offseason.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Williams enters the season with the third-highest odds to win the Heisman Trophy at +700. He sits just behind Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud at +250 and Alabama quarterback and reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young at +350.

2021 Stats

Williams entered last season as Oklahoma’s prized five-star quarterback prospect from the 2021 recruiting class. Backing up preseason Heisman frontrunner Spencer Rattler to start the season, the Washington D.C. product took over midway through OU’s rivalry showdown against Texas and led the Sooners to a dramatic comeback win. From there, he supplanted Rattler as the starter in Norman, OK, and ended the year with 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns through the air while also compiling 442 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Shortly after OU head coach Lincoln Riley bolted for USC, Williams followed suit to Los Angeles where he will be the starter for the Trojans.

What does Caleb Williams need to do to win the Heisman Trophy?

There are immediate expectations for USC to emerge as a national title contender and Williams’ Heisman candidacy will hinge on whether he can help the Trojans live up to the hype.

Williams will need to put up big stats as a dual-threat weapon while leading the Trojans to a Pac-12 title at minimum. Games against Utah in mid-October and Notre Dame at the end of the season will give USC plenty of exposure in front of a national audience and he’ll have to show out in both of those contests to impress Heisman voters. A stellar performance in the Pac-12 Championship Game would be the icing on the top.