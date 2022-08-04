Breaking down the weather forecast for Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

We were close but a few too many states west from Jay-Z being a Hall-of-Fame NASCAR driver instead of a Hip-Hop billionaire. We are heading to Brooklyn..... Michigan for this weekend's NASCAR race. The FireKeeper Casino 400 will take place at Michigan International Speedway. The 400-mile/200-lap race will start at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 7th and air on USA Network. Chase Elliot is the current favorite to win it all this weekend with +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

NASCAR Xfinity Series will also be qualifying and racing on Saturday, August 6th. Xfinity Series will kick things off on Saturday morning at 9:05 a.m. ET with practice and end their day with the New Holland 250 at 3:30 p.m. The race will be broadcast on USA Network. Noah Gragson is the favorite to win heading into the weekend with +400 odds.

Before the main event on Sunday, the teams and drivers will compete in a qualifying event on Saturday, August 6th at 1:20. The weather will play an important factor not only in the race but also in qualifying which will set the grid order. Weather can change the conditions of the track, change the pace of the race, and even cause some wrecks. It looks like we are in for a likely dry weekend but there is some chance for rain.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for Michigan International Speedway this weekend in Brooklyn, MI, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Saturday, August 6

Hi 84°, Low 70°: Partly sunny and humid, chance of rain 25%

9:35 a.m. ET, Xfinity Series Qualifying

1:20 p.m. ET, Cup Series Qualifying

3:30 p.m. ET, New Holland 250, Xfinity Series (125 laps, 250 miles)

Sunday, August 7

Hi 87°, Low 70°: Humid; a stray p.m. t-shower, chance of rain 41%

3:00 p.m. ET, FireKeepers Casino 400, Cup Series (200 laps, 400 miles)