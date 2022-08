Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Wyndham Championship

The PGA TOUR is in North Carolina this week for the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. Kevin Kisner is the reigning winner as he won the 2021 tournament with a 15-under in a six-golfer playoff. The first round got underway on Thursday, Aug 4 and the second round will follow on Friday.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday, Aug 5 with tee times starting at 6:50 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the 2022 Wyndham Championship on Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will air coverage of the Wyndham Championship from 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

The featured groups on Friday are the trio of Stewart Cink, Lucas Glover, and Rickie Fowler and the trio of Billy Horschel, Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka. That first trio tees off at 12:49 p.m. ET and the second trio tees off at 1 p.m. ET.

Friday’s Marquee Group on PGA TOUR LIVE will feature Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott and Jason Day teeing off at 1:11 p.m. ET. Their featured groups for Round 2 include Stewart Cink, Lucas Glover and Rickie Fowler teeing off at 12:49 p.m. ET and Billy Horschel, Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka teeing off at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2022 Wyndham Championship on Friday.