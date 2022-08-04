Report: Matthew Stafford dealing with “bad tendinitis” in throwing elbow

The Los Angeles Rams are limiting their Super Bowl MVP quarterback in practice as he deals with “bad tendinitis” in his throwing elbow, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Stafford didn’t throw in practice on Wednesday, but has been getting in limited reps and onlookers haven’t noticed any change in his ability.

Regarding Stafford, Rapoport says:

My understanding, this elbow issue, which actually cropped up in the spring, is described to me as bad tendinitis. It is a tendon issue in his throwing elbow. [He] had a little of a procedure — not a surgery, but a procedure — more of a PRP-type deal in the offseason to try to manage it. Did not get to a place where he really needs it to be. I think long-term, everyone in L.A. thinks this is going to be fine. I don’t sense any stress about it, but it’s a quarterback. It’s a throwing arm. Obviously, something we need to monitor going forward.

The team will look to keep him limited while preparing him for Week 1. Stafford has playd through multiple injuries and has proven his toughness and ability to play at a high level even when hampered. Of course, that doesn’t mean that this injury couldn’t get worse instead of better.