Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Thursday, August 4

With a 13-game slate including a double-header between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs, it should be an exciting day for some baseball. Two matchups to watch out for are the Atlanta Braves at New York Mets and the Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins. Both of these matchups are between contenders who could really use a few wins in these series.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Thursday, August 4

Matt Olson, Over 1.5 Total Bases (+100)

In his career against Carlos Carrasco, Olson is 5-8 with two doubles and two home runs. This is a crucial series for the Braves and could sit in a better spot in the standings with a few win. They’ll need one of their top hitters to play well. Coming off two straight hitless games, look for a multi-hit game from Olson in this one.

Paul Blackburn, Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-125)

In away games this season, Blackburn has been phenomenal as he has a 5-1 record with a 1.74 ERA. Blackburn has gone over this total in four out of his last six games. The Angels lineup strikes out a ton and have had major struggles the second half of the season. I would expect to see him cruise over this total.

Kyle Schwarber, Over 1.5 Total Bases (-150)

Schwarber is coming off two straight games with no hits. In his career against Paolo Espino, Schwarber is 3-6 with two home runs. Another great sign for this play is the fact that he is hitting .215 against right-handed pitching compared to .180 against left-handed pitching. Look for Schwarber to have an extra base hit in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.