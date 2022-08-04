MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Thursday, August 4

The MLB has 13 contests scheduled to be played on Thursday, Aug. 4, and the eight-game nightcap will be featured on the main DFS slate. The highest run total of the night on DraftKings Sportsbook is set at 9 with the matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals.

Below is a look at the top DFS pitchers and hitters on the slate along with a couple value plays to consider before submitting your lineup.

Top Pitchers

Justin Verlander, HOU vs. CLE ($10,400) — The Houston Astros starter is the most expensive pitcher of the night and the betting favorite to win the American League Cy Young award. He will bring a 14-3 record and 1.81 ERA into a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday night.

Kyle Wright, ATL vs. NYM ($9,900) — The Atlanta Braves righthander has a 13-4 record and 2.93 ERA through 20 starts in his first full-season as an MLB starting pitcher. He will start the first game of a huge five-game series against the New York Mets, which rank No. 3 in on-base percentage (.328).

Top Hitters

Paul Goldschmidt, STL vs. CHC ($6,100) — The St. Louis Cardinals slugger is the National League MVP favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook heading into Thursday’s doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs. Goldschmidt will enter the day with 25 home runs and 81 RBI with a .332 batting average, .412 on-base percentage and .611 slugging percentage.

Yordan Alvarez, HOU vs. CLE ($5,900) — The Houston Astros outfielder is putting up big power numbers with 30 home runs, 72 RBI and .655 slugging percentage this season. Alvarez is coming off a three-game series when he hit just 1-for-10 against the Red Sox.

Value Pitcher

Jeffrey Springs, TB vs. DET ($7,100) — The Tampa Bay Rays starter will make his 22nd appearance and 14th start of the season, and it is a spot where he is set up for success. Springs has a 2.70 ERA with impressive strikeout numbers (9.5 K/9) and will face the worst offense in baseball, as the Detroit Tigers rank last in runs per game (3.2).

Value Hitter

Aledmys Diaz, HOU vs. CLE ($3,400) — The Astros third baseman/outfielder has developed into a regular in the lineup, and he’s taking advantage of it. He started in left field on Wednesday night and has 10 hits with three home runs over his last five starts. Diaz will face Cleveland Guardians starter Zach Plesac, who has a 2-9 record and 4.33 ERA this season.