Raiders vs. Jaguars: NFL Hall of Fame game picks, best bets to open 2022 season

Football is finally back as we gear up for the 2022 Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, August 4. Training camp is in its second week, so teams will start playing some preseason games. With it being the first week of preseason games, there will only be one game as the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 is honored. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will start the preseason with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET from Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for the Raiders and Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game to open up the NFL season. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Jaguars: Hall of Fame Game odds

Spread: Raiders -2

Point total: 30.5

Moneyline: Raiders -135, Jaguars +115

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Raiders -2

This game is going to be a showcasing of the depth charts for both teams. Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne are already out, so Jake Luton and Kyle Sloter are likely under center for the Jags. At the same time, Jarett Stidham and Nick Mullens are expected to play most of the game for Las Vegas. I like the Raiders' depth more than Jacksonville’s, so I think they pick up the win by at least two points.

Over/under: Over 30.5

Over/unders in preseason games are always difficult to predict. The coaching staffs want to evaluate their talent while they have nearly 40 extra players on the roster. Since most expected starters aren’t going to play most of the game, it is tough to know what to expect. I think this one surpasses 31 points between the two teams with the depth players trying to put on a show.

