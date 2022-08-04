When is the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony?

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, beginning at noon ET on Saturday, August 6. It will be televised on ESPN and the NFL Network.

The Hall of Fame selection committee consists of 49 members — 32 from each NFL (two from New York and Los Angeles), and 17 other designated representatives. There is a full list of members at the official Hall of Fame site.

The Selection Committee meets annually in advance of the Super Bowl to elect new members. There will be between four and eight new members selected each year. Every candidate must receive at least 80% approval from the Selection Committee at the annual meeting before he can be elected.

The newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame came from a roster of up to 19 Finalists. The Finalists include 15 Modern-Era Player Nominees, one Coach/Contributor Nominee and up to three Seniors Nominees.

Here’s a look at the list of inductees for the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Class of 2022