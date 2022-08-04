Will RB James Robinson play in the Hall of Fame game?

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders are kicking off the 2022 NFL season. The 2022 Hall-of-Fame game will be broadcast on NBC on Thursday, August 4th at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game is played in Canton, OH at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Running back James Robinson was the leading rusher for the Jaguars offense in 2021 with 767 total rushing yards. In 2021, his first year in the NFL, Robinson rushed for 1,065 yards and 10 total touchdowns. Impressive for an undrafted rookie coming out of Illinois State.

Robinson suffered an Achilles injury in Week 16 against the New York Jets. To many people's surprise, the running back is taking part in some training camp drills and was not put on the PUP list. Robinson was named the RB1 on the first unofficial depth chart that was released prior to Thursday’s preseason game, but he will not be suiting up.

The Raiders are the favorite heading into Thursday night with -135 odds. The spread is currently set at 2 points at DraftKings Sportsbook.