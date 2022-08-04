Will Travis Etienne Jr. play in Hall-of-Fame game?

Live NFL football BACK.... kind of. The annual NFL Hall-of-Fame game is on Thursday, August 4th. The Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:00 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall-of-Fame stadium in Canton, OH. NBC will broadcast the event.

Travis Etienne Jr., running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars missed his entire rookie season due to a foot injury. He suffered the injury in the second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. The running back had surgery for the Lisfranc injury in his left foot.

Etienne has been a full participant in training camp aside from missing one day of practice due to illness. Although he is on track with recovery and participation in practice, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed Etienne will not be playing in the Hall-of-Fame game on Thursday as he wants to be extra careful due to his injury.

So far, reports are that Etienne has been having an amazing training camp and is the shining star on offense. Many are anticipating the Jaguars to utilize Etienne similar to Deebo Samuel in the 49ers' offense. Expectations are high for the second-year running back.

The Raiders are favored with -135 odds. The spread is set at 2 points and the Over/Under is set at 30.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.