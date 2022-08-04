Will Trevor Lawrence play in Hall-of-Fame game?

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders will kick off the NFL preseason with the Hall of Fame game on Thursday, August 4. The game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, with kickoff slated for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence won’t be suited up for the game, as new head coach Doug Pederson announced that he’ll be holding the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick out of the lineup on Thursday. With backup C.J. Beathard also out with injury, Pederson announced that third-string QB Jake Luton will get the starting nod instead.

Lawrence has been playing consistently at practice throughout camp, and Pederson made it clear that he feels the second-year QB is in a good spot after getting plenty of good looks. It makes sense that he’ll want to see how his guys down the depth chart will fare in a competitive scenario.

Luton hasn’t seen the field for the Jags since the 2020 season when he filled in for then-QB Gardner Minshew, who missed time with a thumb injury. Luton was drafted by the Jaguars in the sixth round as the No. 189 pick overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, and spent time with the Seahawks and Dolphins on their practice squads before re-signing with the Jaguars earlier this year.