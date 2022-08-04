How the public is betting Jaguars vs. Raiders in 2022 NFL Hall of Fame game

The preseason is officially underway with training camps all taking place. With the shortened preseason, all teams will play three games ahead of Week 1, other than those in the Hall of Fame Game. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars kick off their season a little early as they play in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, August 4 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Point Spread: Raiders -2

How the public is betting: 86% of the handle, 80% of bets on the Raiders to cover

Is the public right? Yes

This event will barely be considered a game as it will almost instantly be a showcase of the depth charts for both teams. Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne are already out, so Jake Luton and Kyle Sloter are likely under center for the Jags. At the same time, Jarett Stidham and Nick Mullens are expected to play most of the game for Las Vegas. I like the Raiders’ depth more than Jacksonville’s on both sides of the ball. With guys like Mack Hollins and Jacob Hollister holding down the offense with Nick Mullens they should take the win by at least two points.

Point Total: O/U 30.5 points

How the public is betting: 76% of the handle, 65% of bets on the under

Is the public right? No

Over/unders in preseason games are always difficult to predict. The coaching staffs want to evaluate their talent while they have nearly 40 extra players on the roster. Since most expected starters aren’t going to play most of the game, it is tough to know what to expect. I think this one surpasses 31 points between the two teams with the depth players trying to put on a show. If you think about most NFL games in the regular season, their point totals tend to land in the upper 30s or mid-40s. I think a combined 31 points is achievable even from the third stringers.

