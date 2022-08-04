Pick on the Moneyline for Thursday’s Red Sox-Royals game

The Boston Red Sox have had a post-All Star Game stretch, but have their leader in home runs Rafael Devers back as they look to get back in the playoff picture on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals.

Boston Red Sox (-125, 8.5) vs Kansas City Royals

Nick Pivetta gets the start for Boston, who enters in bad form with at least four runs allowed in four of his last five starts but has given up three runs or fewer in seven of his last nine starts on the road and should see regression for the opponents batting average in those starts of .371 after opponents hit below .200 off of him in both May and June.

The Royals counter with Kris Bubic, who has two home starts this season in which he has failed to complete the first inning with a 4.7 walks per nine innings rate overall this season, registering a 6.32 ERA at home with at least three runs allowed in six of his nine home starts this season.

The Royals bullpen has also had issues, posting an American League-worst 4.57 ERA and the team’s -132 run differential is also the worst in the American League.

The Red Sox are also catching the Royals while their offense is struggling with Whit Merrifield getting traded to the Toronto Blue Jays and the team scoring two runs or fewer in seven of their last nine games.

The Red Sox are 35-17 against the American League’s Central and West divisions this season and will continue their dominance of the non-East divisions on Thursday.

The Play: Red Sox -125

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.