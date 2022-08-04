Will Derek Carr play in the Hall of Fame game?

The NFL is finally back! The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off on Thursday, August 4. The Hall of Fame game will be played at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. It will be on NBC and available for streaming on the NBC app.

It’s unknown if Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will play, but it’s unlikely. With all the injuries players have dealt with through preseason games, most coaches like to keep their players off as much as they can. If Carr does play, it’d like only be for one or two series.

Tonight will be a good chance for Jarrett Stidham, Chase Garbers, and Nick Mullens to continue to battle for the backup quarterback spot. For now, Stidham likely holds the backup quarterback job and head coach Josh McDaniels is more familiar with him, so that helps.

Although the game is missing a lot of starters, it will still be extremely fun to watch the NFL start again. The majority of the guys on the field are battling for spots on the team, so they are playing for a lot out there.