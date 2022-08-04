Will Davante Adams play in the Hall of Fame game?

The NFL is finally back! The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off on Thursday, August 4. The Hall of Fame game will be played at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. It will be on NBC and available for streaming on the NBC app.

It’s unknown if Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams will play, but it’s highly unlikely. With all the injuries players have dealt with through preseason games, most coaches like to keep their players off as much as they can. If Adams does play, it’d like only be for one or two series’. This is more of an opportunity for the guys fighting for a spot on the team to showcase their talents in real game play.

I would expect Hunter Renfrow and a few other starting receivers to have the night off as well. We could see guys like Isaiah Zuber, Jordan Veasy, DJ Turner, and Nick Bowers battling it out for the last wide receiver spot on the roster. It will be interesting to see if guys like Mack Hollins, Demarcus Robinson, and Tyron Johnson play. I would expect to see at least one of them, but you never know, especially with this being an extra preseason game for the Raiders to play.

Although the game is missing a lot of starters, it will still be extremely fun to watch the NFL start again. The majority of the guys on the field are battling for spots on the team, so they are playing for a lot out there.