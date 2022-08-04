2022 Reignmakers Football GENESIS Pack Opening Watch Party Info

Join the GENESIS drop HERE! Drops start 8/4 for preferred access and 8/8 for public sale (details below)

Reignmakers Football is finally here! To celebrate the GENESIS Set launch, DraftKings will host watch parties over the next couple of days. For in-depth information on the GENESIS Set, click here.

REIGNMAKERS FOOTBALL LEGENDARY PACKS DROP TODAY



GENESIS Pack Opening Events

DraftKings will be hosting a series of GENESIS Pack Opening parties on the DraftKings Marketplace Discord. Here’s the full schedule so you can join in on the fun:

● Thursday 8/4 starting at 8:30 p.m. ET (GENESIS LEGENDARY Drop Day)!

● Friday 8/5 starting at 8:30 p.m. ET (GENESIS ELITE Drop Day + RB Auctions!)

● Saturday 8/6 starting at 8:30 p.m. ET (GENESIS RARE Drop Day + TE Auctions!)

Don’t miss out on the GENESIS Digital Party on Wednesday, 8/10 at 8:30 p.m. ET as DraftKings celebrates the drop and shares more info about the next phases of Reignmakers.

Thursday’s Watch Party

Want to join in on the fun? Check out Thursday’s GENESIS LEGENDARY Pack Opening watch party, which starts at 8:30 p.m. EST:

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

