The 2022-23 English Premier League season is set to kickoff Friday when Crystal Palace and Arsenal take the pitch. The action continues Saturday and Sunday as part of Matchday 1. Here’s a look at how the public is betting on the Premier League title race this season, with odds and insights courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Premier League 2022-23 title splits

Even though Manchester City is the favorite at -165, bettors are looking for the value play here as they’re backing Tottenham (+1200) and Liverpool (+250) when it comes to the handle. City is still getting the majority of all bets on the title race at 36%, but Tottenham and Liverpool have commanding percentages on the handle.

Chelsea and Arsenal, powerhouse clubs capable of winning the league in their own right, carry some weight. Chelsea has more bets overall as it was in the title race for a good portion of last season before drama surrounding ownership torpedoed the season. Manchester United, another big club, is seeing some action with 5% of the handle and 4% of all bets.

It looks like Manchester City is still the overall favorite in terms of volume, but the payoff will be bigger for bettors if either Tottenham or Liverpool win the championship.