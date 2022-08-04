Kenyan Drake injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL Hall of Fame game

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake is returning to the field after suffering a season-ending ankle injury late in the 2021 campaign. In his first year with the team, Drake had 63 carries for 254 yards and two touchdowns through 12 games before going down in their Week 13 matchup against the Commanders.

The veteran back has since rehabbed during the offseason and has been active in training camp. All signs point towards him being fully healthy and ready to go by Week 1.

Kenyan Drake’s injury

Injury suffered: Broken ankle

When it happened: Week 13 of 2021 season

Drake’s ankle injury was gnarly but various reports throughout the offseason pointed towards him being healthy and cleared for training camp.

Latest training camp updates

The former Alabama running back participated in the team’s first padded practice on Monday. Matt Inabinnet of AL.com reported that Drake had to remind himself to not think about the injury when running an outside zone play.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

Drake will be fighting for carries with both Josh Jacobs and rookie Zamir White within the Raiders’ offense. He’ll most likely be in a backup role and that diminishes his fantasy value.