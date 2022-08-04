Clayton Kershaw leaves ahead of fifth inning Thursday vs. Giants with lower back pain

Update: It’s officially a lower back injury for Kershaw, according to the Dodgers.

Clayton Kershaw left today's game with low back pain. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 4, 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers saw starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw leave before the fifth inning of Thursday’s game against the San Francisco Giants. Kershaw was warming up and then pulled himself from the game. He did not wait for the team trainer or manager Dave Roberts to get the mound before doing so.

#Dodgers Clayton Kershaw is leaving the field after warming up for the fifth inning. Didn't even wait for trainer and Dave Roberts to get to the mound. — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) August 4, 2022

It looks like a back injury for Kershaw, which is not a great sign considering his age and previous injuries he’s had.

#Dodgers Clayton Kershaw appeared to say to trainer as he was leaving field, "It's my back." His actions after last two warmup pitches certainly reflect that. — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) August 4, 2022

It wasn’t Kershaw’s best effort heading into the fifth inning, as he’d given up two runs on three hits. He had three strikeouts. The Giants held a 2-1 lead on the Dodgers until the fourth inning, when Mookie Betts connected on a three-run home to give LA the lead back.

If Kershaw is sidelined for an extended period of time, look for Andrew Heaney or even David Price to eat innings. The Dodgers were quiet at the trade deadline while their division rivals San Diego Padres loaded up on talent. If Kershaw is out for a long time, this could spell trouble for LA down the line.