Clayton Kershaw leaves ahead of fifth inning Thursday vs. Giants with lower back pain

Kershaw pulled himself from Thursday’s contest.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants
Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the fourth inning at Oracle Park on August 04, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Update: It’s officially a lower back injury for Kershaw, according to the Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers saw starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw leave before the fifth inning of Thursday’s game against the San Francisco Giants. Kershaw was warming up and then pulled himself from the game. He did not wait for the team trainer or manager Dave Roberts to get the mound before doing so.

It looks like a back injury for Kershaw, which is not a great sign considering his age and previous injuries he’s had.

It wasn’t Kershaw’s best effort heading into the fifth inning, as he’d given up two runs on three hits. He had three strikeouts. The Giants held a 2-1 lead on the Dodgers until the fourth inning, when Mookie Betts connected on a three-run home to give LA the lead back.

If Kershaw is sidelined for an extended period of time, look for Andrew Heaney or even David Price to eat innings. The Dodgers were quiet at the trade deadline while their division rivals San Diego Padres loaded up on talent. If Kershaw is out for a long time, this could spell trouble for LA down the line.

