Overall standard rankings for 2022 fantasy football

The 2022 fantasy football season is barreling toward us and we either need to get on board or get out of the way! Today, we’ll try to get on board by ranking the best players in order for drafting in standard leagues. A standard league remains a non-PPR league as far as I can tell, but always be sure to double-check your settings.
Playing in non-PPR leagues will push you to value touchdown scorers more than possession receivers and scat backs, but it doesn’t mean you don’t value players who get a lot of targets. We still want the players who lead their team in targets, we just don’t get as many fantasy points as we would in PPR leagues.
A few favorite picks
I like to get through training camp and the first couple preseason games before I carve my favorite fantasy picks for the season, but I’ve got a list going and here are a few as of early August.
Aaron Rodgers, Packers, QB
Rodgers is coming off back-to-back MVP seasons, but the trade of Davante Adams to the Raiders has lowered fantasy expectations for the QB. The good news is that Rodgers’ fantasy numbers don’t take a hit when Adams is out, so his ADP drop has been too far for me.
Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, RB
I don’t have a ton of faith in Elliott, but I know he played through a bad injury all last season and the team is going to get what they can out of him before they let him go. Dallas is weak at wide receiver depth, so Tony Pollard will get work too, but I believe both can have fantasy impacts and if Elliott can stay healthy in the Cowboys’ fast paced offense, he’ll easily beat his 4th round ADP.
Allen Lazard, Packers, WR
For being the No. 1 receiver in Green Bay now, Lazard hasn’t gotten much ADP love, as he’s going off the board as the 45th receiver. Will he be the target hog that Adams was? No. But there is no doubt that Rodgers likes Lazard and trusts him enough to give him the majority of the receiver targets this season.
Mo Alie-Cox, Colts, TE
The Colts will have yet another quarterback at the helm this season as Matt Ryan takes over after Carson Wentz was sent packing. Ryan should be an upgrade and the Colts, who love using their tight ends, have Alie-Cox firmly in the driver’s seat at the position.
Overall standard rankings for 2022 fantasy football
|Rank
|Name
|Tm
|Pos
|Rank
|Name
|Tm
|Pos
|1
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|2
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|RB
|3
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|RB
|4
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|RB
|5
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|RB
|6
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|RB
|7
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|RB
|8
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|RB
|9
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|WR
|10
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|RB
|11
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|12
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|13
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|RB
|14
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|15
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|16
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|WR
|17
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|18
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|19
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|WR
|20
|Cam Akers
|LAR
|RB
|21
|Davante Adams
|LV
|WR
|22
|Mike Evans
|TB
|WR
|23
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|RB
|24
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|WR
|25
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|RB
|26
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|TE
|27
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|RB
|28
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|29
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|WR
|30
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|RB
|31
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|WR
|32
|DJ Moore
|CAR
|WR
|33
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|34
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|RB
|35
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|WR
|36
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|WR
|37
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|38
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|39
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|WR
|40
|James Conner
|ARI
|RB
|41
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|WR
|42
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|RB
|43
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|WR
|44
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|RB
|45
|Allen Robinson II
|LAR
|WR
|46
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|47
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|48
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|49
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|WR
|50
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|WR
|51
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|RB
|52
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|WR
|53
|Darren Waller
|LV
|TE
|54
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|QB
|55
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|WR
|56
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|57
|J.K. Dobbins
|BAL
|RB
|58
|Amari Cooper
|CLE
|WR
|59
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|RB
|60
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|JAC
|RB
|61
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|QB
|62
|Marquise Brown
|ARI
|WR
|63
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|TE
|64
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|WR
|65
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|WR
|66
|Damien Harris
|NE
|RB
|67
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|68
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|69
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|70
|Aaron Rodgers
|GB
|QB
|71
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|RB
|72
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|WR
|73
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|WR
|74
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|WR
|75
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|WR
|76
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|RB
|77
|Tom Brady
|TB
|QB
|78
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|TE
|79
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|KC
|WR
|80
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|RB
|81
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|82
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|83
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|RB
|84
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|RB
|85
|Chase Edmonds
|MIA
|RB
|86
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|WR
|87
|Russell Wilson
|DEN
|QB
|88
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|WR
|89
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|RB
|90
|Treylon Burks
|TEN
|WR
|91
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|92
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|93
|Ken Walker III
|SEA
|RB
|94
|Zach Ertz
|ARI
|TE
|95
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|96
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|97
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|WR
|98
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|RB
|99
|Christian Kirk
|JAC
|WR
|100
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|RB
|101
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|WR
|102
|Robert Woods
|TEN
|WR
|103
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|104
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|105
|Trey Lance
|SF
|QB
|106
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|107
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|KC
|WR
|108
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|109
|Skyy Moore
|KC
|WR
|110
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|RB
|111
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|112
|James Cook
|BUF
|RB
|113
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|WR
|114
|Derek Carr
|LV
|QB
|115
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|RB
|116
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|QB
|117
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|QB
|118
|Justin Fields
|CHI
|QB
|119
|James Robinson
|JAC
|RB
|120
|Ronald Jones II
|KC
|RB
|121
|Robert Tonyan
|GB
|TE
|122
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|123
|Isaiah Spiller
|LAC
|RB
|124
|Russell Gage
|TB
|WR
|125
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|QB
|126
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|LAR
|RB
|127
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|128
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|WR
|129
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|WR
|130
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|RB
|131
|Matt Ryan
|IND
|QB
|132
|Gus Edwards
|BAL
|RB
|133
|Irv Smith Jr.
|MIN
|TE
|134
|Raheem Mostert
|MIA
|RB
|135
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|TE
|136
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|TE
|137
|Jarvis Landry
|NO
|WR
|138
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|WR
|139
|David Njoku
|CLE
|TE
|140
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|DST
|141
|Julio Jones
|TB
|WR
|142
|Noah Fant
|SEA
|TE
|143
|Dameon Pierce
|HOU
|RB
|144
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|RB
|145
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|DST
|146
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|RB
|147
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|WR
|148
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|WR
|149
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|RB
|150
|Ryan Tannehill
|TEN
|QB
|151
|KJ Hamler
|DEN
|WR
|152
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|DST
|153
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|TE
|154
|Jameis Winston
|NO
|QB
|155
|DeVante Parker
|NE
|WR
|156
|Marlon Mack
|HOU
|RB
|157
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|WR
|158
|Mac Jones
|NE
|QB
|159
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|DST
|160
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|161
|Gerald Everett
|LAC
|TE
|162
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|QB
|163
|Evan Engram
|JAC
|TE
|164
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|DST
|165
|New England Patriots
|NE
|DST
|166
|New Orleans Saints
|NO
|DST
|167
|Zach Wilson
|NYJ
|QB
|168
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|RB
|169
|DJ Chark Jr.
|DET
|WR
|170
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|WAS
|RB
|171
|Justin Tucker
|BAL
|K
|172
|Daniel Jones
|NYG
|QB
|173
|Hayden Hurst
|CIN
|TE
|174
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|WR
|175
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|WR
|176
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|DST
|177
|Sony Michel
|MIA
|RB
|178
|Carson Wentz
|WAS
|QB
|179
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|K
|180
|Austin Hooper
|TEN
|TE
|181
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|RB
|182
|Darrel Williams
|ARI
|RB
|183
|Matt Gay
|LAR
|K
|184
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|WR
|185
|Rachaad White
|TB
|RB
|186
|Mark Ingram II
|NO
|RB
|187
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|RB
|188
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|RB
|189
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|WR
|190
|Zamir White
|LV
|RB
|191
|Logan Thomas
|WAS
|TE
|192
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|K
|193
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|RB
|194
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|WR
|195
|Damien Williams
|ATL
|RB
|196
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|197
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|198
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|WR
|199
|Trey Sermon
|SF
|RB
|200
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|DST
|201
|Dallas Cowboys
|DAL
|DST
|202
|Davis Mills
|HOU
|QB
|203
|Jahan Dotson
|WAS
|WR
|204
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|K
|205
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|WR
|206
|Robbie Anderson
|CAR
|WR
|207
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|DST
|208
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|209
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|TE
|210
|George Pickens
|PIT
|WR
|211
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT
|DST
|212
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|213
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|DST
|214
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|WR
|215
|Ryan Succop
|TB
|K
|216
|Jamison Crowder
|BUF
|WR
|217
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|SF
|RB
|218
|Matt Prater
|ARI
|K
|219
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|DST
|220
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|WR
|221
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|K
|222
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|WR
|223
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|NYG
|WR
|224
|Younghoe Koo
|ATL
|K
|225
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|DST
|226
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|227
|Mike Davis
|BAL
|RB
|228
|Rodrigo Blankenship
|IND
|K
|229
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|WR
|230
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|DST
|231
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|WR
|232
|Brevin Jordan
|HOU
|TE
|233
|Jason Sanders
|MIA
|K
|234
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|DST
|235
|D'Ernest Johnson
|CLE
|RB
|236
|Adam Trautman
|NO
|TE
|237
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|RB
|238
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|RB
|239
|Robbie Gould
|SF
|K
|240
|David Bell
|CLE
|WR
|241
|Baker Mayfield
|CAR
|QB
|242
|William Fuller V
|FA
|WR
|243
|Byron Pringle
|CHI
|WR
|244
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|FA
|WR
|245
|Isiah Pacheco
|KC
|RB
|246
|Kyle Rudolph
|TB
|TE
|247
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|WR
|248
|Arizona Cardinals
|ARI
|DST
|249
|Brandon McManus
|DEN
|K
|250
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|DST
|251
|Nick Folk
|NE
|K
|252
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|K
|253
|Greg Zuerlein
|NYJ
|K
|254
|Marcus Mariota
|ATL
|QB
|255
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|TE
|256
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|257
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|SF
|RB
|258
|Dan Arnold
|JAC
|TE
|259
|Phillip Lindsay
|IND
|RB
|260
|C.J. Uzomah
|NYJ
|TE
|261
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|WR
|262
|Jalen Tolbert
|DAL
|WR
|263
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|WR
|264
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|TB
|RB
|265
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|WR
|266
|Carolina Panthers
|CAR
|DST
|267
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|TE
|268
|Bryan Edwards
|ATL
|WR
|269
|Zay Jones
|JAC
|WR
|270
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|WR
|271
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|MIA
|WR
|272
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|RB
|273
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|274
|Hassan Haskins
|TEN
|RB
|275
|Mitch Trubisky
|PIT
|QB
|276
|Dustin Hopkins
|LAC
|K
|277
|D'Onta Foreman
|CAR
|RB
|278
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CIN
|DST
|279
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|DST
|280
|Eno Benjamin
|ARI
|RB
|281
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|K
|282
|Tyler Conklin
|NYJ
|TE
|283
|Rex Burkhead
|HOU
|RB
|284
|Drew Lock
|SEA
|QB
|285
|Isaiah McKenzie
|BUF
|WR
|286
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|WR
|287
|Wil Lutz
|NO
|K
|288
|Mason Crosby
|GB
|K
|289
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|NE
|RB
|290
|Josh Reynolds
|DET
|WR
|291
|O.J. Howard
|BUF
|TE
|292
|Graham Gano
|NYG
|K
|293
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|WR
|294
|Jared Cook
|FA
|TE
|295
|Sammy Watkins
|GB
|WR
|296
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|RB
|297
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|WR
|298
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|WR
|299
|Harrison Bryant
|CLE
|TE
|300
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|K
|301
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|WR
|302
|Greg Joseph
|MIN
|K
|303
|Chicago Bears
|CHI
|DST
|304
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|WR
|305
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|NYG
|TE
|306
|Quintez Cephus
|DET
|WR
|307
|Washington Commanders
|WAS
|DST
|308
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|K
|309
|Randy Bullock
|TEN
|K
|310
|Jerome Ford
|CLE
|RB
|311
|T.Y. Hilton
|FA
|WR
|312
|Jaret Patterson
|WAS
|RB
|313
|Justin Jackson
|DET
|RB
|314
|New York Giants
|NYG
|DST
|315
|Cole Beasley
|FA
|WR
|316
|Duke Johnson Jr.
|BUF
|RB
|317
|Velus Jones Jr.
|CHI
|WR
|318
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|DST
|319
|Greg Dulcich
|DEN
|TE
|320
|Kenny Pickett
|PIT
|QB
|321
|James White
|NE
|RB
|322
|New York Jets
|NYJ
|DST
|323
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|K
|324
|Donald Parham Jr.
|LAC
|TE
|325
|Chase McLaughlin
|FA
|K
|326
|Tyler Badie
|BAL
|RB
|327
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|WR
|328
|Darrynton Evans
|CHI
|RB
|329
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAC
|DST
|330
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|RB
|331
|Josh Lambo
|FA
|K
|332
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|WR
|333
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|SF
|QB
|334
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|TE
|335
|Keaontay Ingram
|ARI
|RB
|336
|Chris Evans
|CIN
|RB
|337
|Sam Darnold
|CAR
|QB
|338
|Jonathan Garibay
|DAL
|K
|339
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|WR
|340
|Foster Moreau
|LV
|TE
|341
|Cade York
|CLE
|K
|342
|Amari Rodgers
|GB
|WR
|343
|Daniel Bellinger
|NYG
|TE
|344
|Las Vegas Raiders
|LV
|DST
|345
|Tyquan Thornton
|NE
|WR
|346
|Detroit Lions
|DET
|DST
|347
|Jelani Woods
|IND
|TE
|348
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|WR
|349
|Calvin Austin III
|PIT
|WR
|350
|John Bates
|WAS
|TE
|351
|Cade Otton
|TB
|TE
|352
|Tristan Vizcaino
|NE
|K
|353
|Josiah Deguara
|GB
|TE
|354
|Atlanta Falcons
|ATL
|DST
|355
|Kylen Granson
|IND
|TE
|356
|Benny Snell Jr.
|PIT
|RB
|357
|Geno Smith
|SEA
|QB
|358
|Kene Nwangwu
|MIN
|RB
|359
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|TE
|360
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|WR
|361
|Giovani Bernard
|TB
|RB
|362
|Jordan Howard
|FA
|RB
|363
|Kevin Harris
|NE
|RB
|364
|Jermar Jefferson
|DET
|RB
|365
|Jeremy Ruckert
|NYJ
|TE
|366
|Desmond Ridder
|ATL
|QB
|367
|Derrick Gore
|KC
|RB
|368
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|WR
|369
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|WR
|370
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|TE
|371
|Laquon Treadwell
|JAC
|WR
|372
|Dee Eskridge
|SEA
|WR
|373
|Will Dissly
|SEA
|TE
|374
|Jauan Jennings
|SF
|WR
|375
|Jacob Harris
|LAR
|TE
|376
|Tylan Wallace
|BAL
|WR
|377
|James Proche II
|BAL
|WR
|378
|Danny Gray
|SF
|WR
|379
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|PIT
|RB
|380
|Geoff Swaim
|TEN
|TE
|381
|Craig Reynolds
|DET
|RB
|382
|Deonte Harty
|NO
|WR
|383
|Jamal Agnew
|JAC
|WR
|384
|Teddy Bridgewater
|MIA
|QB
|385
|Ty Chandler
|MIN
|RB
|386
|Matt Corral
|CAR
|QB
|387
|Mike Boone
|DEN
|RB
|388
|Jordan Akins
|NYG
|TE
|389
|Rashard Higgins
|CAR
|WR
|390
|Tyler Kroft
|SF
|TE
|391
|Travis Homer
|SEA
|RB
|392
|JaMycal Hasty
|SF
|RB
|393
|Charlie Kolar
|BAL
|TE
|394
|James Washington
|DAL
|WR
|395
|Kyle Philips
|TEN
|WR
|396
|Malik Willis
|TEN
|QB