 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Overall standard rankings for 2022 fantasy football

NFL free agency and the NFL Draft have both wrapped up, which gives us a chance to reassess our 2022 fantasy football rankings.

By Chet Gresham
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) has some fun during training camp at Ray Nitschke Field. Appleton Post-Crescent-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The 2022 fantasy football season is barreling toward us and we either need to get on board or get out of the way! Today, we’ll try to get on board by ranking the best players in order for drafting in standard leagues. A standard league remains a non-PPR league as far as I can tell, but always be sure to double-check your settings.

Playing in non-PPR leagues will push you to value touchdown scorers more than possession receivers and scat backs, but it doesn’t mean you don’t value players who get a lot of targets. We still want the players who lead their team in targets, we just don’t get as many fantasy points as we would in PPR leagues.

A few favorite picks

I like to get through training camp and the first couple preseason games before I carve my favorite fantasy picks for the season, but I’ve got a list going and here are a few as of early August.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers, QB

Rodgers is coming off back-to-back MVP seasons, but the trade of Davante Adams to the Raiders has lowered fantasy expectations for the QB. The good news is that Rodgers’ fantasy numbers don’t take a hit when Adams is out, so his ADP drop has been too far for me.

Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, RB

I don’t have a ton of faith in Elliott, but I know he played through a bad injury all last season and the team is going to get what they can out of him before they let him go. Dallas is weak at wide receiver depth, so Tony Pollard will get work too, but I believe both can have fantasy impacts and if Elliott can stay healthy in the Cowboys’ fast paced offense, he’ll easily beat his 4th round ADP.

Allen Lazard, Packers, WR

For being the No. 1 receiver in Green Bay now, Lazard hasn’t gotten much ADP love, as he’s going off the board as the 45th receiver. Will he be the target hog that Adams was? No. But there is no doubt that Rodgers likes Lazard and trusts him enough to give him the majority of the receiver targets this season.

Mo Alie-Cox, Colts, TE

The Colts will have yet another quarterback at the helm this season as Matt Ryan takes over after Carson Wentz was sent packing. Ryan should be an upgrade and the Colts, who love using their tight ends, have Alie-Cox firmly in the driver’s seat at the position.

Overall standard rankings for 2022 fantasy football

Rank Name Tm Pos
Rank Name Tm Pos
1 Jonathan Taylor IND RB
2 Christian McCaffrey CAR RB
3 Dalvin Cook MIN RB
4 Austin Ekeler LAC RB
5 Derrick Henry TEN RB
6 Joe Mixon CIN RB
7 Najee Harris PIT RB
8 Nick Chubb CLE RB
9 Cooper Kupp LAR WR
10 Aaron Jones GB RB
11 Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR
12 Travis Kelce KC TE
13 D'Andre Swift DET RB
14 Justin Jefferson MIN WR
15 CeeDee Lamb DAL WR
16 Stefon Diggs BUF WR
17 Mark Andrews BAL TE
18 Alvin Kamara NO RB
19 Deebo Samuel SF WR
20 Cam Akers LAR RB
21 Davante Adams LV WR
22 Mike Evans TB WR
23 Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB
24 Tyreek Hill MIA WR
25 Saquon Barkley NYG RB
26 Kyle Pitts ATL TE
27 Javonte Williams DEN RB
28 Tee Higgins CIN WR
29 A.J. Brown PHI WR
30 Leonard Fournette TB RB
31 Keenan Allen LAC WR
32 DJ Moore CAR WR
33 Josh Allen BUF QB
34 Antonio Gibson WAS RB
35 Mike Williams LAC WR
36 Michael Pittman Jr. IND WR
37 Terry McLaurin WAS WR
38 Justin Herbert LAC QB
39 Diontae Johnson PIT WR
40 James Conner ARI RB
41 DK Metcalf SEA WR
42 David Montgomery CHI RB
43 Brandin Cooks HOU WR
44 Elijah Mitchell SF RB
45 Allen Robinson II LAR WR
46 George Kittle SF TE
47 Courtland Sutton DEN WR
48 Breece Hall NYJ RB
49 Gabriel Davis BUF WR
50 Michael Thomas NO WR
51 Josh Jacobs LV RB
52 Allen Lazard GB WR
53 Darren Waller LV TE
54 Patrick Mahomes II KC QB
55 Adam Thielen MIN WR
56 Lamar Jackson BAL QB
57 J.K. Dobbins BAL RB
58 Amari Cooper CLE WR
59 Miles Sanders PHI RB
60 Travis Etienne Jr. JAC RB
61 Kyler Murray ARI QB
62 Marquise Brown ARI WR
63 Dalton Schultz DAL TE
64 Chris Godwin TB WR
65 Jerry Jeudy DEN WR
66 Damien Harris NE RB
67 Rashod Bateman BAL WR
68 Joe Burrow CIN QB
69 Dallas Goedert PHI TE
70 Aaron Rodgers GB QB
71 Rashaad Penny SEA RB
72 Darnell Mooney CHI WR
73 Jaylen Waddle MIA WR
74 Brandon Aiyuk SF WR
75 Elijah Moore NYJ WR
76 AJ Dillon GB RB
77 Tom Brady TB QB
78 T.J. Hockenson DET TE
79 JuJu Smith-Schuster KC WR
80 Tony Pollard DAL RB
81 DeVonta Smith PHI WR
82 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR
83 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC RB
84 Melvin Gordon III DEN RB
85 Chase Edmonds MIA RB
86 Tyler Lockett SEA WR
87 Russell Wilson DEN QB
88 DeAndre Hopkins ARI WR
89 Kareem Hunt CLE RB
90 Treylon Burks TEN WR
91 Jalen Hurts PHI QB
92 Dawson Knox BUF TE
93 Ken Walker III SEA RB
94 Zach Ertz ARI TE
95 Dak Prescott DAL QB
96 Drake London ATL WR
97 Hunter Renfrow LV WR
98 Devin Singletary BUF RB
99 Christian Kirk JAC WR
100 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL RB
101 Chase Claypool PIT WR
102 Robert Woods TEN WR
103 Matthew Stafford LAR QB
104 Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB
105 Trey Lance SF QB
106 Hunter Henry NE TE
107 Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC WR
108 Pat Freiermuth PIT TE
109 Skyy Moore KC WR
110 Michael Carter NYJ RB
111 Chris Olave NO WR
112 James Cook BUF RB
113 Kadarius Toney NYG WR
114 Derek Carr LV QB
115 Alexander Mattison MIN RB
116 Kirk Cousins MIN QB
117 Tua Tagovailoa MIA QB
118 Justin Fields CHI QB
119 James Robinson JAC RB
120 Ronald Jones II KC RB
121 Robert Tonyan GB TE
122 Garrett Wilson NYJ WR
123 Isaiah Spiller LAC RB
124 Russell Gage TB WR
125 Trevor Lawrence JAC QB
126 Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR RB
127 Cole Kmet CHI TE
128 Tyler Boyd CIN WR
129 Mecole Hardman KC WR
130 Nyheim Hines IND RB
131 Matt Ryan IND QB
132 Gus Edwards BAL RB
133 Irv Smith Jr. MIN TE
134 Raheem Mostert MIA RB
135 Mike Gesicki MIA TE
136 Mo Alie-Cox IND TE
137 Jarvis Landry NO WR
138 Kenny Golladay NYG WR
139 David Njoku CLE TE
140 Buffalo Bills BUF DST
141 Julio Jones TB WR
142 Noah Fant SEA TE
143 Dameon Pierce HOU RB
144 Jamaal Williams DET RB
145 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB DST
146 Tyler Allgeier ATL RB
147 Michael Gallup DAL WR
148 Jakobi Meyers NE WR
149 Kenneth Gainwell PHI RB
150 Ryan Tannehill TEN QB
151 KJ Hamler DEN WR
152 Denver Broncos DEN DST
153 Tyler Higbee LAR TE
154 Jameis Winston NO QB
155 DeVante Parker NE WR
156 Marlon Mack HOU RB
157 Joshua Palmer LAC WR
158 Mac Jones NE QB
159 San Francisco 49ers SF DST
160 Jameson Williams DET WR
161 Gerald Everett LAC TE
162 Deshaun Watson CLE QB
163 Evan Engram JAC TE
164 Indianapolis Colts IND DST
165 New England Patriots NE DST
166 New Orleans Saints NO DST
167 Zach Wilson NYJ QB
168 Khalil Herbert CHI RB
169 DJ Chark Jr. DET WR
170 Brian Robinson Jr. WAS RB
171 Justin Tucker BAL K
172 Daniel Jones NYG QB
173 Hayden Hurst CIN TE
174 Corey Davis NYJ WR
175 Parris Campbell IND WR
176 Los Angeles Rams LAR DST
177 Sony Michel MIA RB
178 Carson Wentz WAS QB
179 Tyler Bass BUF K
180 Austin Hooper TEN TE
181 J.D. McKissic WAS RB
182 Darrel Williams ARI RB
183 Matt Gay LAR K
184 Van Jefferson LAR WR
185 Rachaad White TB RB
186 Mark Ingram II NO RB
187 Kenyan Drake LV RB
188 Boston Scott PHI RB
189 Rondale Moore ARI WR
190 Zamir White LV RB
191 Logan Thomas WAS TE
192 Daniel Carlson LV K
193 Myles Gaskin MIA RB
194 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE WR
195 Damien Williams ATL RB
196 Christian Watson GB WR
197 Jared Goff DET QB
198 Romeo Doubs GB WR
199 Trey Sermon SF RB
200 Los Angeles Chargers LAC DST
201 Dallas Cowboys DAL DST
202 Davis Mills HOU QB
203 Jahan Dotson WAS WR
204 Evan McPherson CIN K
205 Kendrick Bourne NE WR
206 Robbie Anderson CAR WR
207 Miami Dolphins MIA DST
208 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC WR
209 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN TE
210 George Pickens PIT WR
211 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT DST
212 Nico Collins HOU WR
213 Kansas City Chiefs KC DST
214 K.J. Osborn MIN WR
215 Ryan Succop TB K
216 Jamison Crowder BUF WR
217 Tyrion Davis-Price SF RB
218 Matt Prater ARI K
219 Green Bay Packers GB DST
220 Curtis Samuel WAS WR
221 Harrison Butker KC K
222 A.J. Green ARI WR
223 Wan'Dale Robinson NYG WR
224 Younghoe Koo ATL K
225 Cleveland Browns CLE DST
226 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC WR
227 Mike Davis BAL RB
228 Rodrigo Blankenship IND K
229 Sterling Shepard NYG WR
230 Baltimore Ravens BAL DST
231 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR WR
232 Brevin Jordan HOU TE
233 Jason Sanders MIA K
234 Philadelphia Eagles PHI DST
235 D'Ernest Johnson CLE RB
236 Adam Trautman NO TE
237 Jerick McKinnon KC RB
238 Samaje Perine CIN RB
239 Robbie Gould SF K
240 David Bell CLE WR
241 Baker Mayfield CAR QB
242 William Fuller V FA WR
243 Byron Pringle CHI WR
244 Odell Beckham Jr. FA WR
245 Isiah Pacheco KC RB
246 Kyle Rudolph TB TE
247 Braxton Berrios NYJ WR
248 Arizona Cardinals ARI DST
249 Brandon McManus DEN K
250 Tennessee Titans TEN DST
251 Nick Folk NE K
252 Jake Elliott PHI K
253 Greg Zuerlein NYJ K
254 Marcus Mariota ATL QB
255 Jonnu Smith NE TE
256 Chuba Hubbard CAR RB
257 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF RB
258 Dan Arnold JAC TE
259 Phillip Lindsay IND RB
260 C.J. Uzomah NYJ TE
261 Jalen Reagor PHI WR
262 Jalen Tolbert DAL WR
263 Alec Pierce IND WR
264 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB RB
265 Marquez Callaway NO WR
266 Carolina Panthers CAR DST
267 Cameron Brate TB TE
268 Bryan Edwards ATL WR
269 Zay Jones JAC WR
270 Randall Cobb GB WR
271 Cedrick Wilson Jr. MIA WR
272 Zack Moss BUF RB
273 Trey McBride ARI TE
274 Hassan Haskins TEN RB
275 Mitch Trubisky PIT QB
276 Dustin Hopkins LAC K
277 D'Onta Foreman CAR RB
278 Cincinnati Bengals CIN DST
279 Minnesota Vikings MIN DST
280 Eno Benjamin ARI RB
281 Chris Boswell PIT K
282 Tyler Conklin NYJ TE
283 Rex Burkhead HOU RB
284 Drew Lock SEA QB
285 Isaiah McKenzie BUF WR
286 Nelson Agholor NE WR
287 Wil Lutz NO K
288 Mason Crosby GB K
289 Pierre Strong Jr. NE RB
290 Josh Reynolds DET WR
291 O.J. Howard BUF TE
292 Graham Gano NYG K
293 Tre'Quan Smith NO WR
294 Jared Cook FA TE
295 Sammy Watkins GB WR
296 Kyren Williams LAR RB
297 Emmanuel Sanders BUF WR
298 Darius Slayton NYG WR
299 Harrison Bryant CLE TE
300 Jason Myers SEA K
301 Dyami Brown WAS WR
302 Greg Joseph MIN K
303 Chicago Bears CHI DST
304 Quez Watkins PHI WR
305 Ricky Seals-Jones NYG TE
306 Quintez Cephus DET WR
307 Washington Commanders WAS DST
308 Cairo Santos CHI K
309 Randy Bullock TEN K
310 Jerome Ford CLE RB
311 T.Y. Hilton FA WR
312 Jaret Patterson WAS RB
313 Justin Jackson DET RB
314 New York Giants NYG DST
315 Cole Beasley FA WR
316 Duke Johnson Jr. BUF RB
317 Velus Jones Jr. CHI WR
318 Seattle Seahawks SEA DST
319 Greg Dulcich DEN TE
320 Kenny Pickett PIT QB
321 James White NE RB
322 New York Jets NYJ DST
323 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU K
324 Donald Parham Jr. LAC TE
325 Chase McLaughlin FA K
326 Tyler Badie BAL RB
327 Devin Duvernay BAL WR
328 Darrynton Evans CHI RB
329 Jacksonville Jaguars JAC DST
330 Ty Johnson NYJ RB
331 Josh Lambo FA K
332 Jalen Guyton LAC WR
333 Jimmy Garoppolo SF QB
334 Tommy Tremble CAR TE
335 Keaontay Ingram ARI RB
336 Chris Evans CIN RB
337 Sam Darnold CAR QB
338 Jonathan Garibay DAL K
339 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN WR
340 Foster Moreau LV TE
341 Cade York CLE K
342 Amari Rodgers GB WR
343 Daniel Bellinger NYG TE
344 Las Vegas Raiders LV DST
345 Tyquan Thornton NE WR
346 Detroit Lions DET DST
347 Jelani Woods IND TE
348 Khalil Shakir BUF WR
349 Calvin Austin III PIT WR
350 John Bates WAS TE
351 Cade Otton TB TE
352 Tristan Vizcaino NE K
353 Josiah Deguara GB TE
354 Atlanta Falcons ATL DST
355 Kylen Granson IND TE
356 Benny Snell Jr. PIT RB
357 Geno Smith SEA QB
358 Kene Nwangwu MIN RB
359 Juwan Johnson NO TE
360 Anthony Schwartz CLE WR
361 Giovani Bernard TB RB
362 Jordan Howard FA RB
363 Kevin Harris NE RB
364 Jermar Jefferson DET RB
365 Jeremy Ruckert NYJ TE
366 Desmond Ridder ATL QB
367 Derrick Gore KC RB
368 Tyler Johnson TB WR
369 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL WR
370 Isaiah Likely BAL TE
371 Laquon Treadwell JAC WR
372 Dee Eskridge SEA WR
373 Will Dissly SEA TE
374 Jauan Jennings SF WR
375 Jacob Harris LAR TE
376 Tylan Wallace BAL WR
377 James Proche II BAL WR
378 Danny Gray SF WR
379 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT RB
380 Geoff Swaim TEN TE
381 Craig Reynolds DET RB
382 Deonte Harty NO WR
383 Jamal Agnew JAC WR
384 Teddy Bridgewater MIA QB
385 Ty Chandler MIN RB
386 Matt Corral CAR QB
387 Mike Boone DEN RB
388 Jordan Akins NYG TE
389 Rashard Higgins CAR WR
390 Tyler Kroft SF TE
391 Travis Homer SEA RB
392 JaMycal Hasty SF RB
393 Charlie Kolar BAL TE
394 James Washington DAL WR
395 Kyle Philips TEN WR
396 Malik Willis TEN QB

More From DraftKings Nation