Overall PPR rankings for 2022 fantasy football

The 2022 NFL season is underway! At least if you count preseason games, which I do. We now have just over a month before the regular season kicks off, so that means it is time to get your fantasy football affairs in order.

These rankings will be updated weekly, but that doesn’t mean to do your due diligence before drafting. Injuries can happen in a flash and you want to make sure you’re caught up on all the news before you start drafting.

PPR is my favorite format to play because it increases the number of players to choose from. A third-down receiving back or slot receiver who doesn’t find the end zone very often both can live in PPR fantasy.

A few favorite picks

I like to get through training camp and the first couple preseason games before I carve my favorite fantasy picks for the season, but I’ve got a list going and here are a few as of early August.

Trey Lance, 49ers, QB

Lance might not be great right off the bat. He may never become great. But, he is in the perfect spot to put up fantasy points. Quarterbacks who can run are good fantasy quarterbacks. It doesn’t matter what you or anyone thinks about their ability as a passer, because rushing yards and touchdowns make an average quarterback an above average fantasy quarterback. And Lance could easily be an above average quarterback whose legs push him into being a great fantasy quarterback.

Christian McCaffrey, Panthers, RB

McCaffrey is a no-brainer, but there will be some who avoid him due to his recent injuries. Don’t do that. Running backs get hurt, that’s part of the job and you aren’t going to be able to predict that. McCaffrey has the highest fantasy upside of any running back in the league, don’t pass on that.

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys, WR

Last season Cooper Kupp was far and above the pack with 191 targets. He also happened to have a historic season. If you’re looking for someone who is set up to battle for the target lead this season and who you can get in the second round, CeeDee Lamb is your guy.

Irv Smith Jr., Vikings, TE

Smith has a thumb injury that will keep him out of training camp, but he is still on track to be ready for Week 1. That injury is worth keeping an eye on, but it also should make Smith even easier to add very late in your draft. The Vikings offense should be more pass heavy this season and Smith has the tight end job locked down.