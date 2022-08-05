Quarterback rankings for 2022 fantasy football

The 2022 NFL season is sneaking up on us quickly and it’s time to stake your claim on your favorite fantasy quarterbacks this year. For the most part, waiting for a quarterback in drafts is a sound move, as you only need one to start and there are more than 12 viable fantasy quarterbacks available. There’s no need to grab a QB in the first few rounds when you can be taking much scarcer running backs and wide receivers.

Value quarterbacks

Trey Lance, 49ers

Lance has some strong receivers, especially after the catch, so he will get help from the likes of George Kittle and Deebo Samuel even on short, safer passes. But most importantly, he’ll be able to pick up big chunks of fantasy points by rushing the ball. Think of Jalen Hurts last season. He finished as a Top 10 fantasy quarterback while throwing just 16 touchdowns.

Derek Carr, Raiders

I don’t love Carr, but he’s set up well with the addition of Davante Adams to go along with a star tight end in Darren Waller and a strong possession receiver in Hunter Renfrow. The Raiders are also in a division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Russell Wilson. Carr is going to need to throw the ball to keep up with the likes of them.

Justin Fields, Bears

The Bears don’t have much in the way of receivers, which is annoying, but Fields is a great runner and has upside despite his situation. I expect the new coaching staff will use him more effectively on the ground and his upside should get a good boost this year.