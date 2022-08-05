 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quarterback rankings for 2022 fantasy football

NFL free agency and the NFL Draft have both wrapped up, which gives us a chance to reassess our 2022 fantasy football rankings.

By Chet Gresham
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gestures to his teammates during minicamp at the ADPRO Sports Training Center. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL season is sneaking up on us quickly and it’s time to stake your claim on your favorite fantasy quarterbacks this year. For the most part, waiting for a quarterback in drafts is a sound move, as you only need one to start and there are more than 12 viable fantasy quarterbacks available. There’s no need to grab a QB in the first few rounds when you can be taking much scarcer running backs and wide receivers.

Value quarterbacks

Trey Lance, 49ers

Lance has some strong receivers, especially after the catch, so he will get help from the likes of George Kittle and Deebo Samuel even on short, safer passes. But most importantly, he’ll be able to pick up big chunks of fantasy points by rushing the ball. Think of Jalen Hurts last season. He finished as a Top 10 fantasy quarterback while throwing just 16 touchdowns.

Derek Carr, Raiders

I don’t love Carr, but he’s set up well with the addition of Davante Adams to go along with a star tight end in Darren Waller and a strong possession receiver in Hunter Renfrow. The Raiders are also in a division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Russell Wilson. Carr is going to need to throw the ball to keep up with the likes of them.

Justin Fields, Bears

The Bears don’t have much in the way of receivers, which is annoying, but Fields is a great runner and has upside despite his situation. I expect the new coaching staff will use him more effectively on the ground and his upside should get a good boost this year.

QB rankings for 2022 fantasy football

Rk Name Team
1 Josh Allen BUF
2 Justin Herbert LAC
3 Patrick Mahomes II KC
4 Lamar Jackson BAL
5 Kyler Murray ARI
6 Joe Burrow CIN
7 Aaron Rodgers GB
8 Tom Brady TB
9 Russell Wilson DEN
10 Jalen Hurts PHI
11 Dak Prescott DAL
12 Matthew Stafford LAR
13 Trey Lance SF
14 Derek Carr LV
15 Kirk Cousins MIN
16 Tua Tagovailoa MIA
17 Justin Fields CHI
18 Trevor Lawrence JAC
19 Matt Ryan IND
20 Ryan Tannehill TEN
21 Jameis Winston NO
22 Mac Jones NE
23 Deshaun Watson CLE
24 Zach Wilson NYJ
25 Daniel Jones NYG
26 Carson Wentz WAS
27 Jared Goff DET
28 Davis Mills HOU
29 Baker Mayfield CAR
30 Marcus Mariota ATL
31 Mitch Trubisky PIT
32 Drew Lock SEA
33 Kenny Pickett PIT
34 Jimmy Garoppolo SF
35 Sam Darnold CAR
37 Geno Smith SEA
38 Desmond Ridder ATL
39 Teddy Bridgewater MIA
40 Matt Corral CAR
41 Malik Willis TEN
42 Sam Howell WAS
43 Tyler Huntley BAL
44 Gardner Minshew II PHI
45 Taylor Heinicke WAS
46 Andy Dalton NO
47 Jordan Love GB
48 Kyle Trask TB
49 Case Keenum BUF
50 Kellen Mond MIN
51 Bailey Zappe NE

