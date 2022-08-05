We are a month away from real NFL football, but there is plenty of NFL news to go around, as preseason games and training camp are in full swing. That means these rankings are going to change as depth charts are solidified and injuries cause their usual havoc.
This group of rankings brings together non-PPR running backs. As usual, you want a running back who scores touchdowns and accumulates yardage and doesn’t rely on empty receptions for fantasy points. Derrick Henry is the player that first comes to mind when you think non-PPR, as he’s a yardage and touchdown machine and doesn’t catch the ball that often. And Henry is a strong pick, but I prefer my running backs get work in the passing game as well as the rushing game. That puts other backs ahead of Henry for me, even if they are losing out on those easy PPR points.
It’s much harder to justify picking running backs who only see the field on passing downs though. We know they aren’t getting many goal line looks and they don’t get the PPR bump, which they need due to their lower usage.
RB standard rankings for 2022 fantasy football
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|1
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|2
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|3
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|4
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|5
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|6
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|7
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|8
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|9
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|10
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|11
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|12
|Cam Akers
|LAR
|13
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|14
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|15
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|16
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|17
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|18
|James Conner
|ARI
|19
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|20
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|21
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|22
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|23
|J.K. Dobbins
|BAL
|24
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|25
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|JAC
|26
|Damien Harris
|NE
|27
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|28
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|29
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|30
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|31
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|32
|Chase Edmonds
|MIA
|33
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|34
|Ken Walker III
|SEA
|35
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|36
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|37
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|38
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|39
|James Cook
|BUF
|40
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|41
|James Robinson
|JAC
|42
|Ronald Jones II
|KC
|43
|Isaiah Spiller
|LAC
|44
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|LAR
|45
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|46
|Gus Edwards
|BAL
|47
|Raheem Mostert
|MIA
|48
|Dameon Pierce
|HOU
|49
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|50
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|51
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|52
|Marlon Mack
|HOU
|53
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|54
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|WAS
|55
|Sony Michel
|MIA
|56
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|57
|Darrel Williams
|ARI
|58
|Rachaad White
|TB
|59
|Mark Ingram II
|NO
|60
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|61
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|62
|Zamir White
|LV
|63
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|64
|Damien Williams
|ATL
|65
|Trey Sermon
|SF
|66
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|SF
|67
|Mike Davis
|BAL
|68
|D'Ernest Johnson
|CLE
|69
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|70
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|71
|Isiah Pacheco
|KC
|72
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|73
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|SF
|74
|Phillip Lindsay
|IND
|75
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|TB
|76
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|77
|Hassan Haskins
|TEN
|78
|D'Onta Foreman
|CAR
|79
|Eno Benjamin
|ARI
|80
|Rex Burkhead
|HOU
|81
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|NE
|82
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|83
|Jerome Ford
|CLE
|84
|Jaret Patterson
|WAS
|85
|Justin Jackson
|DET
|86
|Duke Johnson Jr.
|BUF
|87
|James White
|NE
|88
|Tyler Badie
|BAL
|89
|Darrynton Evans
|CHI
|90
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|91
|Keaontay Ingram
|ARI
|92
|Chris Evans
|CIN
|93
|Benny Snell Jr.
|PIT
|94
|Kene Nwangwu
|MIN
|95
|Giovani Bernard
|TB
|96
|Jordan Howard
|FA
|97
|Kevin Harris
|NE
|98
|Jermar Jefferson
|DET
|99
|Derrick Gore
|KC
|100
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|PIT
|101
|Craig Reynolds
|DET
|102
|Ty Chandler
|MIN
|103
|Mike Boone
|DEN
|104
|Travis Homer
|SEA
|105
|JaMycal Hasty
|SF
|106
|Ryquell Armstead
|JAC
|107
|Brandon Bolden
|LV
|108
|Dare Ogunbowale
|HOU
|109
|Trayveon Williams
|CIN
|110
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|111
|Gary Brightwell
|NYG
|112
|Qadree Ollison
|ATL
|113
|Kylin Hill
|GB
|114
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|115
|Ameer Abdullah
|LV
|116
|Jashaun Corbin
|NYG
|117
|Rico Dowdle
|DAL
|118
|Larry Rountree III
|LAC
|119
|Patrick Ricard
|BAL
|120
|Antonio Williams
|NYG
|121
|Julius Chestnut
|TEN
|122
|C.J. Ham
|MIN
|123
|Mataeo Durant
|PIT
|124
|Darius Bradwell
|CAR
|125
|Adam Prentice
|NO
|126
|La'Mical Perine
|NYJ
|127
|Jordan Mason
|SF
|128
|Alec Ingold
|MIA
|129
|J.J. Taylor
|NE
|130
|John Kelly Jr.
|CLE
|131
|Michael Burton
|KC
|132
|Ben Mason
|BAL
|133
|Jonathan Ward
|FA
|134
|Kalen Ballage
|FA
|135
|Alex Collins
|FA
|136
|Royce Freeman
|HOU
|137
|Deon Jackson
|IND
|138
|Devine Ozigbo
|NO
|139
|Zander Horvath
|LAC
|140
|Jaylen Samuels
|FA
|141
|Jakob Johnson
|LV
|142
|Keith Smith
|ATL
|143
|Jake Funk
|LAR
|144
|Godwin Igwebuike
|DET
|145
|Adrian Peterson
|FA
|146
|Kenjon Barner
|TB