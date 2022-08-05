 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

RB standard rankings for 2022 fantasy football

NFL free agency and the NFL Draft have both wrapped up, which gives us a chance to reassess our 2022 fantasy football rankings.

By Chet Gresham
Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Bengals defeated the Titans 19-16. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

We are a month away from real NFL football, but there is plenty of NFL news to go around, as preseason games and training camp are in full swing. That means these rankings are going to change as depth charts are solidified and injuries cause their usual havoc.

This group of rankings brings together non-PPR running backs. As usual, you want a running back who scores touchdowns and accumulates yardage and doesn’t rely on empty receptions for fantasy points. Derrick Henry is the player that first comes to mind when you think non-PPR, as he’s a yardage and touchdown machine and doesn’t catch the ball that often. And Henry is a strong pick, but I prefer my running backs get work in the passing game as well as the rushing game. That puts other backs ahead of Henry for me, even if they are losing out on those easy PPR points.

It’s much harder to justify picking running backs who only see the field on passing downs though. We know they aren’t getting many goal line looks and they don’t get the PPR bump, which they need due to their lower usage.

Rk Name Team
Rk Name Team
1 Jonathan Taylor IND
2 Christian McCaffrey CAR
3 Dalvin Cook MIN
4 Austin Ekeler LAC
5 Derrick Henry TEN
6 Joe Mixon CIN
7 Najee Harris PIT
8 Nick Chubb CLE
9 Aaron Jones GB
10 D'Andre Swift DET
11 Alvin Kamara NO
12 Cam Akers LAR
13 Ezekiel Elliott DAL
14 Saquon Barkley NYG
15 Javonte Williams DEN
16 Leonard Fournette TB
17 Antonio Gibson WAS
18 James Conner ARI
19 David Montgomery CHI
20 Elijah Mitchell SF
21 Breece Hall NYJ
22 Josh Jacobs LV
23 J.K. Dobbins BAL
24 Miles Sanders PHI
25 Travis Etienne Jr. JAC
26 Damien Harris NE
27 Rashaad Penny SEA
28 AJ Dillon GB
29 Tony Pollard DAL
30 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC
31 Melvin Gordon III DEN
32 Chase Edmonds MIA
33 Kareem Hunt CLE
34 Ken Walker III SEA
35 Devin Singletary BUF
36 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL
37 Rhamondre Stevenson NE
38 Michael Carter NYJ
39 James Cook BUF
40 Alexander Mattison MIN
41 James Robinson JAC
42 Ronald Jones II KC
43 Isaiah Spiller LAC
44 Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR
45 Nyheim Hines IND
46 Gus Edwards BAL
47 Raheem Mostert MIA
48 Dameon Pierce HOU
49 Jamaal Williams DET
50 Tyler Allgeier ATL
51 Kenneth Gainwell PHI
52 Marlon Mack HOU
53 Khalil Herbert CHI
54 Brian Robinson Jr. WAS
55 Sony Michel MIA
56 J.D. McKissic WAS
57 Darrel Williams ARI
58 Rachaad White TB
59 Mark Ingram II NO
60 Kenyan Drake LV
61 Boston Scott PHI
62 Zamir White LV
63 Myles Gaskin MIA
64 Damien Williams ATL
65 Trey Sermon SF
66 Tyrion Davis-Price SF
67 Mike Davis BAL
68 D'Ernest Johnson CLE
69 Jerick McKinnon KC
70 Samaje Perine CIN
71 Isiah Pacheco KC
72 Chuba Hubbard CAR
73 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
74 Phillip Lindsay IND
75 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB
76 Zack Moss BUF
77 Hassan Haskins TEN
78 D'Onta Foreman CAR
79 Eno Benjamin ARI
80 Rex Burkhead HOU
81 Pierre Strong Jr. NE
82 Kyren Williams LAR
83 Jerome Ford CLE
84 Jaret Patterson WAS
85 Justin Jackson DET
86 Duke Johnson Jr. BUF
87 James White NE
88 Tyler Badie BAL
89 Darrynton Evans CHI
90 Ty Johnson NYJ
91 Keaontay Ingram ARI
92 Chris Evans CIN
93 Benny Snell Jr. PIT
94 Kene Nwangwu MIN
95 Giovani Bernard TB
96 Jordan Howard FA
97 Kevin Harris NE
98 Jermar Jefferson DET
99 Derrick Gore KC
100 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT
101 Craig Reynolds DET
102 Ty Chandler MIN
103 Mike Boone DEN
104 Travis Homer SEA
105 JaMycal Hasty SF
106 Ryquell Armstead JAC
107 Brandon Bolden LV
108 Dare Ogunbowale HOU
109 Trayveon Williams CIN
110 Justice Hill BAL
111 Gary Brightwell NYG
112 Qadree Ollison ATL
113 Kylin Hill GB
114 Kyle Juszczyk SF
115 Ameer Abdullah LV
116 Jashaun Corbin NYG
117 Rico Dowdle DAL
118 Larry Rountree III LAC
119 Patrick Ricard BAL
120 Antonio Williams NYG
121 Julius Chestnut TEN
122 C.J. Ham MIN
123 Mataeo Durant PIT
124 Darius Bradwell CAR
125 Adam Prentice NO
126 La'Mical Perine NYJ
127 Jordan Mason SF
128 Alec Ingold MIA
129 J.J. Taylor NE
130 John Kelly Jr. CLE
131 Michael Burton KC
132 Ben Mason BAL
133 Jonathan Ward FA
134 Kalen Ballage FA
135 Alex Collins FA
136 Royce Freeman HOU
137 Deon Jackson IND
138 Devine Ozigbo NO
139 Zander Horvath LAC
140 Jaylen Samuels FA
141 Jakob Johnson LV
142 Keith Smith ATL
143 Jake Funk LAR
144 Godwin Igwebuike DET
145 Adrian Peterson FA
146 Kenjon Barner TB

