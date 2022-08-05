The 2022 NFL season is knocking on the door and it wants to know your Top 10 fantasy running backs. Quick! Wait, don’t let the NFL bully you. You’ve got time to figure this stuff out and we’re here to help you out as well.
Your prototypical stud fantasy running back is on the field all three downs and is just as proficient a receiver as he is a runner. Play callers know if they can get that back into space with the ball, good things will happen, but they also know they can get a couple yards out of him at the goal line. Who are these backs? Well, there aren’t many left in the league. And that’s what makes them so valuable, even if they are more apt to get hurt.
So, don’t be afraid to take Christian McCaffrey with that first pick. He’s a fantasy unicorn and I’m not that worried about his injury woes of late. Is Jonathan Taylor less of a risk to get hurt? Maybe, but probably not. We do have Taylor as the No. 1 pick, but I’d be fine grabbing CMC first as well.
Running back PPR rankings for 2022 fantasy football
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|1
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|2
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|3
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|4
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|5
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|6
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|7
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|8
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|9
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|10
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|11
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|12
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|13
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|14
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|15
|Cam Akers
|LAR
|16
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|17
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|18
|James Conner
|ARI
|19
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|20
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|21
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|JAC
|22
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|23
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|24
|J.K. Dobbins
|BAL
|25
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|26
|Damien Harris
|NE
|27
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|28
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|29
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|30
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|31
|Chase Edmonds
|MIA
|32
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|33
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|34
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|35
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|36
|Ken Walker III
|SEA
|37
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|38
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|39
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|40
|James Cook
|BUF
|41
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|42
|Isaiah Spiller
|LAC
|43
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|LAR
|44
|James Robinson
|JAC
|45
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|46
|Ronald Jones II
|KC
|47
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|48
|Dameon Pierce
|HOU
|49
|Raheem Mostert
|MIA
|50
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|51
|Gus Edwards
|BAL
|52
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|53
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|54
|Marlon Mack
|HOU
|55
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|WAS
|56
|Darrel Williams
|ARI
|57
|Sony Michel
|MIA
|58
|Rachaad White
|TB
|59
|Mark Ingram II
|NO
|60
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|61
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|62
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|63
|Damien Williams
|ATL
|64
|Zamir White
|LV
|65
|Trey Sermon
|SF
|66
|Mike Davis
|BAL
|67
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|68
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|SF
|69
|D'Ernest Johnson
|CLE
|70
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|71
|Isiah Pacheco
|KC
|72
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|73
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|SF
|74
|Rex Burkhead
|HOU
|75
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|76
|James White
|NE
|77
|Eno Benjamin
|ARI
|78
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|TB
|79
|Phillip Lindsay
|IND
|80
|Hassan Haskins
|TEN
|81
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|82
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|NE
|83
|D'Onta Foreman
|CAR
|84
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|85
|Darrynton Evans
|CHI
|86
|Chris Evans
|CIN
|87
|Duke Johnson Jr.
|BUF
|88
|Giovani Bernard
|TB
|89
|Justin Jackson
|DET
|90
|Jerome Ford
|CLE
|91
|Jaret Patterson
|WAS
|92
|Tyler Badie
|BAL
|93
|Keaontay Ingram
|ARI
|94
|Kene Nwangwu
|MIN
|95
|Derrick Gore
|KC
|96
|Benny Snell Jr.
|PIT
|97
|JaMycal Hasty
|SF
|98
|Jordan Howard
|FA
|99
|Dare Ogunbowale
|HOU
|100
|Travis Homer
|SEA
|101
|Craig Reynolds
|DET
|102
|Jermar Jefferson
|DET
|103
|Brandon Bolden
|LV
|104
|Kevin Harris
|NE
|105
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|PIT
|106
|Ty Chandler
|MIN
|107
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|108
|Kylin Hill
|GB
|109
|Mike Boone
|DEN
|110
|Ameer Abdullah
|LV
|111
|Patrick Ricard
|BAL
|112
|Jashaun Corbin
|NYG
|113
|Ryquell Armstead
|JAC
|114
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|115
|Trayveon Williams
|CIN
|116
|Gary Brightwell
|NYG
|117
|Qadree Ollison
|ATL
|118
|Rico Dowdle
|DAL
|119
|C.J. Ham
|MIN
|120
|Larry Rountree III
|LAC
|121
|La'Mical Perine
|NYJ
|122
|Kalen Ballage
|FA
|123
|Antonio Williams
|NYG
|124
|Mataeo Durant
|PIT
|125
|Julius Chestnut
|TEN
|126
|Alec Ingold
|MIA
|127
|Jakob Johnson
|LV
|128
|Keith Smith
|ATL
|129
|Jonathan Ward
|FA
|130
|Godwin Igwebuike
|DET
|131
|Chad Simpson
|WAS
|132
|Ben Mason
|BAL
|133
|Jordan Mason
|SF
|134
|Adam Prentice
|NO
|135
|Alex Collins
|FA
|136
|Adrian Peterson
|FA
|137
|Deon Jackson
|IND
|138
|Darius Bradwell
|CAR
|139
|John Kelly Jr.
|CLE
|140
|Kenjon Barner
|TB
|141
|Royce Freeman
|HOU
|142
|Michael Burton
|KC
|143
|Devine Ozigbo
|NO
|144
|J.J. Taylor
|NE
|145
|Zander Horvath
|LAC
|146
|Jake Funk
|LAR
|147
|Jaylen Samuels
|FA