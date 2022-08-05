Running back PPR rankings for 2022 fantasy football

The 2022 NFL season is knocking on the door and it wants to know your Top 10 fantasy running backs. Quick! Wait, don’t let the NFL bully you. You’ve got time to figure this stuff out and we’re here to help you out as well.

Your prototypical stud fantasy running back is on the field all three downs and is just as proficient a receiver as he is a runner. Play callers know if they can get that back into space with the ball, good things will happen, but they also know they can get a couple yards out of him at the goal line. Who are these backs? Well, there aren’t many left in the league. And that’s what makes them so valuable, even if they are more apt to get hurt.

So, don’t be afraid to take Christian McCaffrey with that first pick. He’s a fantasy unicorn and I’m not that worried about his injury woes of late. Is Jonathan Taylor less of a risk to get hurt? Maybe, but probably not. We do have Taylor as the No. 1 pick, but I’d be fine grabbing CMC first as well.