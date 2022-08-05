 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Running back PPR rankings for 2022 fantasy football

NFL free agency and the NFL Draft have both wrapped up, which gives us a chance to reassess our 2022 fantasy football rankings.

By Chet Gresham
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) warms up prior to facing the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL season is knocking on the door and it wants to know your Top 10 fantasy running backs. Quick! Wait, don’t let the NFL bully you. You’ve got time to figure this stuff out and we’re here to help you out as well.

Your prototypical stud fantasy running back is on the field all three downs and is just as proficient a receiver as he is a runner. Play callers know if they can get that back into space with the ball, good things will happen, but they also know they can get a couple yards out of him at the goal line. Who are these backs? Well, there aren’t many left in the league. And that’s what makes them so valuable, even if they are more apt to get hurt.

So, don’t be afraid to take Christian McCaffrey with that first pick. He’s a fantasy unicorn and I’m not that worried about his injury woes of late. Is Jonathan Taylor less of a risk to get hurt? Maybe, but probably not. We do have Taylor as the No. 1 pick, but I’d be fine grabbing CMC first as well.

Running back PPR rankings for 2022 fantasy football

Rk Name Team
1 Jonathan Taylor IND
2 Christian McCaffrey CAR
3 Austin Ekeler LAC
4 Dalvin Cook MIN
5 Derrick Henry TEN
6 Najee Harris PIT
7 Joe Mixon CIN
8 D'Andre Swift DET
9 Aaron Jones GB
10 Nick Chubb CLE
11 Alvin Kamara NO
12 Saquon Barkley NYG
13 Ezekiel Elliott DAL
14 Leonard Fournette TB
15 Cam Akers LAR
16 Javonte Williams DEN
17 Antonio Gibson WAS
18 James Conner ARI
19 David Montgomery CHI
20 Breece Hall NYJ
21 Travis Etienne Jr. JAC
22 Elijah Mitchell SF
23 Josh Jacobs LV
24 J.K. Dobbins BAL
25 Miles Sanders PHI
26 Damien Harris NE
27 Rashaad Penny SEA
28 Tony Pollard DAL
29 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC
30 AJ Dillon GB
31 Chase Edmonds MIA
32 Melvin Gordon III DEN
33 Kareem Hunt CLE
34 Devin Singletary BUF
35 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL
36 Ken Walker III SEA
37 Rhamondre Stevenson NE
38 Nyheim Hines IND
39 Michael Carter NYJ
40 James Cook BUF
41 Alexander Mattison MIN
42 Isaiah Spiller LAC
43 Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR
44 James Robinson JAC
45 J.D. McKissic WAS
46 Ronald Jones II KC
47 Kenneth Gainwell PHI
48 Dameon Pierce HOU
49 Raheem Mostert MIA
50 Jamaal Williams DET
51 Gus Edwards BAL
52 Tyler Allgeier ATL
53 Khalil Herbert CHI
54 Marlon Mack HOU
55 Brian Robinson Jr. WAS
56 Darrel Williams ARI
57 Sony Michel MIA
58 Rachaad White TB
59 Mark Ingram II NO
60 Kenyan Drake LV
61 Boston Scott PHI
62 Myles Gaskin MIA
63 Damien Williams ATL
64 Zamir White LV
65 Trey Sermon SF
66 Mike Davis BAL
67 Jerick McKinnon KC
68 Tyrion Davis-Price SF
69 D'Ernest Johnson CLE
70 Samaje Perine CIN
71 Isiah Pacheco KC
72 Chuba Hubbard CAR
73 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
74 Rex Burkhead HOU
75 Zack Moss BUF
76 James White NE
77 Eno Benjamin ARI
78 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB
79 Phillip Lindsay IND
80 Hassan Haskins TEN
81 Ty Johnson NYJ
82 Pierre Strong Jr. NE
83 D'Onta Foreman CAR
84 Kyren Williams LAR
85 Darrynton Evans CHI
86 Chris Evans CIN
87 Duke Johnson Jr. BUF
88 Giovani Bernard TB
89 Justin Jackson DET
90 Jerome Ford CLE
91 Jaret Patterson WAS
92 Tyler Badie BAL
93 Keaontay Ingram ARI
94 Kene Nwangwu MIN
95 Derrick Gore KC
96 Benny Snell Jr. PIT
97 JaMycal Hasty SF
98 Jordan Howard FA
99 Dare Ogunbowale HOU
100 Travis Homer SEA
101 Craig Reynolds DET
102 Jermar Jefferson DET
103 Brandon Bolden LV
104 Kevin Harris NE
105 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT
106 Ty Chandler MIN
107 Kyle Juszczyk SF
108 Kylin Hill GB
109 Mike Boone DEN
110 Ameer Abdullah LV
111 Patrick Ricard BAL
112 Jashaun Corbin NYG
113 Ryquell Armstead JAC
114 Justice Hill BAL
115 Trayveon Williams CIN
116 Gary Brightwell NYG
117 Qadree Ollison ATL
118 Rico Dowdle DAL
119 C.J. Ham MIN
120 Larry Rountree III LAC
121 La'Mical Perine NYJ
122 Kalen Ballage FA
123 Antonio Williams NYG
124 Mataeo Durant PIT
125 Julius Chestnut TEN
126 Alec Ingold MIA
127 Jakob Johnson LV
128 Keith Smith ATL
129 Jonathan Ward FA
130 Godwin Igwebuike DET
131 Chad Simpson WAS
132 Ben Mason BAL
133 Jordan Mason SF
134 Adam Prentice NO
135 Alex Collins FA
136 Adrian Peterson FA
137 Deon Jackson IND
138 Darius Bradwell CAR
139 John Kelly Jr. CLE
140 Kenjon Barner TB
141 Royce Freeman HOU
142 Michael Burton KC
143 Devine Ozigbo NO
144 J.J. Taylor NE
145 Zander Horvath LAC
146 Jake Funk LAR
147 Jaylen Samuels FA

