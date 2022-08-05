It is August and that means fantasy football is creeping up on us even though it’s 120 degrees outside. For this set of rankings we’ll be looking at standard wide receivers, or as I like to call them, non-PPR wide receivers.
Touchdowns and big plays are the bread and butter for non-PPR receivers, but consistency from week to week can be hard to come by. Don’t feel as nervous about grabbing those big play guys in standard, but don’t worry too much about grabbing big target guys who may seem better for PPR leagues.
The good news is that great fantasy receivers aren’t pigeonholed into deep threat or possession receiver. They can get both jobs done and as long as they’re healthy, they should. The question arises the further you get in your draft. Do you take a flier on a speedster who can beat teams deep, but might not get a lot of targets or the slot receiver who is third or fourth on the depth chart, but should see decent targets underneath? The answer will depend on the quarterback, offensive tendencies and upside of the receiver, but these are the main differences when choosing non-PPR receivers vs. PPR.
Wide receiver standard rankings for 2022 fantasy football
|Rk
|Name
|Tm
|Rk
|Name
|Tm
|1
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|2
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|3
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|4
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|5
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|6
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|7
|Davante Adams
|LV
|8
|Mike Evans
|TB
|9
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|10
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|11
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|12
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|13
|DJ Moore
|CAR
|14
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|15
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|16
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|17
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|18
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|19
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|20
|Allen Robinson II
|LAR
|21
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|22
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|23
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|24
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|25
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|26
|Amari Cooper
|CLE
|27
|Marquise Brown
|ARI
|28
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|29
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|30
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|31
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|32
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|33
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|34
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|35
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|KC
|36
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|37
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|38
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|39
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|40
|Treylon Burks
|TEN
|41
|Drake London
|ATL
|42
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|43
|Christian Kirk
|JAC
|44
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|45
|Robert Woods
|TEN
|46
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|KC
|47
|Skyy Moore
|KC
|48
|Chris Olave
|NO
|49
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|50
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|51
|Russell Gage
|TB
|52
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|53
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|54
|Jarvis Landry
|NO
|55
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|56
|Julio Jones
|TB
|57
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|58
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|59
|KJ Hamler
|DEN
|60
|DeVante Parker
|NE
|61
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|62
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|63
|DJ Chark Jr.
|DET
|64
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|65
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|66
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|67
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|68
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|69
|Christian Watson
|GB
|70
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|71
|Jahan Dotson
|WAS
|72
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|73
|Robbie Anderson
|CAR
|74
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|75
|George Pickens
|PIT
|76
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|77
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|78
|Jamison Crowder
|BUF
|79
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|80
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|81
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|NYG
|82
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|83
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|84
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|85
|David Bell
|CLE
|86
|William Fuller V
|FA
|87
|Byron Pringle
|CHI
|88
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|FA
|89
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|90
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|91
|Jalen Tolbert
|DAL
|92
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|93
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|94
|Bryan Edwards
|ATL
|95
|Zay Jones
|JAC
|96
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|97
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|MIA
|98
|Isaiah McKenzie
|BUF
|99
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|100
|Josh Reynolds
|DET
|101
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|102
|Sammy Watkins
|GB
|103
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|104
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|105
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|106
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|107
|Quintez Cephus
|DET
|108
|T.Y. Hilton
|FA
|109
|Cole Beasley
|FA
|110
|Velus Jones Jr.
|CHI
|111
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|112
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|113
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|114
|Amari Rodgers
|GB
|115
|Tyquan Thornton
|NE
|116
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|117
|Calvin Austin III
|PIT
|118
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|119
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|120
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|121
|Laquon Treadwell
|JAC
|122
|Dee Eskridge
|SEA
|123
|Jauan Jennings
|SF
|124
|Tylan Wallace
|BAL
|125
|James Proche II
|BAL
|126
|Danny Gray
|SF
|127
|Deonte Harty
|NO
|128
|Jamal Agnew
|JAC
|129
|Rashard Higgins
|CAR
|130
|James Washington
|DAL
|131
|Kyle Philips
|TEN
|132
|Chris Conley
|HOU
|133
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|CHI
|134
|Justyn Ross
|KC
|135
|N'Keal Harry
|CHI
|136
|Zach Pascal
|PHI
|137
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|138
|Auden Tate
|ATL
|139
|Breshad Perriman
|TB
|140
|Dez Fitzpatrick
|TEN
|141
|Freddie Swain
|SEA
|142
|Noah Brown
|DAL
|143
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|LV
|144
|Tutu Atwell
|LAR
|145
|Antoine Wesley
|ARI
|146
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|MIN
|147
|Jalen Nailor
|MIN
|148
|Josh Gordon
|KC
|149
|Denzel Mims
|NYJ
|150
|Ashton Dulin
|IND
|151
|Cyril Grayson Jr.
|TB
|152
|Bo Melton
|SEA
|153
|Mack Hollins
|LV
|154
|Jaelon Darden
|TB
|155
|Anthony Miller
|PIT
|156
|Phillip Dorsett II
|HOU
|157
|Miles Boykin
|PIT
|158
|Brandon Zylstra
|CAR
|159
|Jakeem Grant Sr.
|CLE
|160
|Preston Williams
|MIA
|161
|Simi Fehoko
|DAL
|162
|Justin Watson
|KC
|163
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|164
|Trent Sherfield
|MIA
|165
|Damiere Byrd
|ATL
|166
|Keke Coutee
|IND
|167
|Bisi Johnson
|MIN