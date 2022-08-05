 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wide receiver standard rankings for 2022 fantasy football

NFL free agency and the NFL Draft have both wrapped up, which gives us a chance to reassess our 2022 fantasy football rankings.

By Chet Gresham
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium.&nbsp; Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

It is August and that means fantasy football is creeping up on us even though it’s 120 degrees outside. For this set of rankings we’ll be looking at standard wide receivers, or as I like to call them, non-PPR wide receivers.

Touchdowns and big plays are the bread and butter for non-PPR receivers, but consistency from week to week can be hard to come by. Don’t feel as nervous about grabbing those big play guys in standard, but don’t worry too much about grabbing big target guys who may seem better for PPR leagues.

The good news is that great fantasy receivers aren’t pigeonholed into deep threat or possession receiver. They can get both jobs done and as long as they’re healthy, they should. The question arises the further you get in your draft. Do you take a flier on a speedster who can beat teams deep, but might not get a lot of targets or the slot receiver who is third or fourth on the depth chart, but should see decent targets underneath? The answer will depend on the quarterback, offensive tendencies and upside of the receiver, but these are the main differences when choosing non-PPR receivers vs. PPR.

Wide receiver standard rankings for 2022 fantasy football

Rk Name Tm
1 Cooper Kupp LAR
2 Ja'Marr Chase CIN
3 Justin Jefferson MIN
4 CeeDee Lamb DAL
5 Stefon Diggs BUF
6 Deebo Samuel SF
7 Davante Adams LV
8 Mike Evans TB
9 Tyreek Hill MIA
10 Tee Higgins CIN
11 A.J. Brown PHI
12 Keenan Allen LAC
13 DJ Moore CAR
14 Mike Williams LAC
15 Michael Pittman Jr. IND
16 Terry McLaurin WAS
17 Diontae Johnson PIT
18 DK Metcalf SEA
19 Brandin Cooks HOU
20 Allen Robinson II LAR
21 Courtland Sutton DEN
22 Gabriel Davis BUF
23 Michael Thomas NO
24 Allen Lazard GB
25 Adam Thielen MIN
26 Amari Cooper CLE
27 Marquise Brown ARI
28 Chris Godwin TB
29 Jerry Jeudy DEN
30 Rashod Bateman BAL
31 Darnell Mooney CHI
32 Jaylen Waddle MIA
33 Brandon Aiyuk SF
34 Elijah Moore NYJ
35 JuJu Smith-Schuster KC
36 DeVonta Smith PHI
37 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
38 Tyler Lockett SEA
39 DeAndre Hopkins ARI
40 Treylon Burks TEN
41 Drake London ATL
42 Hunter Renfrow LV
43 Christian Kirk JAC
44 Chase Claypool PIT
45 Robert Woods TEN
46 Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC
47 Skyy Moore KC
48 Chris Olave NO
49 Kadarius Toney NYG
50 Garrett Wilson NYJ
51 Russell Gage TB
52 Tyler Boyd CIN
53 Mecole Hardman KC
54 Jarvis Landry NO
55 Kenny Golladay NYG
56 Julio Jones TB
57 Michael Gallup DAL
58 Jakobi Meyers NE
59 KJ Hamler DEN
60 DeVante Parker NE
61 Joshua Palmer LAC
62 Jameson Williams DET
63 DJ Chark Jr. DET
64 Corey Davis NYJ
65 Parris Campbell IND
66 Van Jefferson LAR
67 Rondale Moore ARI
68 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE
69 Christian Watson GB
70 Romeo Doubs GB
71 Jahan Dotson WAS
72 Kendrick Bourne NE
73 Robbie Anderson CAR
74 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC
75 George Pickens PIT
76 Nico Collins HOU
77 K.J. Osborn MIN
78 Jamison Crowder BUF
79 Curtis Samuel WAS
80 A.J. Green ARI
81 Wan'Dale Robinson NYG
82 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC
83 Sterling Shepard NYG
84 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR
85 David Bell CLE
86 William Fuller V FA
87 Byron Pringle CHI
88 Odell Beckham Jr. FA
89 Braxton Berrios NYJ
90 Jalen Reagor PHI
91 Jalen Tolbert DAL
92 Alec Pierce IND
93 Marquez Callaway NO
94 Bryan Edwards ATL
95 Zay Jones JAC
96 Randall Cobb GB
97 Cedrick Wilson Jr. MIA
98 Isaiah McKenzie BUF
99 Nelson Agholor NE
100 Josh Reynolds DET
101 Tre'Quan Smith NO
102 Sammy Watkins GB
103 Emmanuel Sanders BUF
104 Darius Slayton NYG
105 Dyami Brown WAS
106 Quez Watkins PHI
107 Quintez Cephus DET
108 T.Y. Hilton FA
109 Cole Beasley FA
110 Velus Jones Jr. CHI
111 Devin Duvernay BAL
112 Jalen Guyton LAC
113 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN
114 Amari Rodgers GB
115 Tyquan Thornton NE
116 Khalil Shakir BUF
117 Calvin Austin III PIT
118 Anthony Schwartz CLE
119 Tyler Johnson TB
120 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL
121 Laquon Treadwell JAC
122 Dee Eskridge SEA
123 Jauan Jennings SF
124 Tylan Wallace BAL
125 James Proche II BAL
126 Danny Gray SF
127 Deonte Harty NO
128 Jamal Agnew JAC
129 Rashard Higgins CAR
130 James Washington DAL
131 Kyle Philips TEN
132 Chris Conley HOU
133 Equanimeous St. Brown CHI
134 Justyn Ross KC
135 N'Keal Harry CHI
136 Zach Pascal PHI
137 Kalif Raymond DET
138 Auden Tate ATL
139 Breshad Perriman TB
140 Dez Fitzpatrick TEN
141 Freddie Swain SEA
142 Noah Brown DAL
143 Keelan Cole Sr. LV
144 Tutu Atwell LAR
145 Antoine Wesley ARI
146 Ihmir Smith-Marsette MIN
147 Jalen Nailor MIN
148 Josh Gordon KC
149 Denzel Mims NYJ
150 Ashton Dulin IND
151 Cyril Grayson Jr. TB
152 Bo Melton SEA
153 Mack Hollins LV
154 Jaelon Darden TB
155 Anthony Miller PIT
156 Phillip Dorsett II HOU
157 Miles Boykin PIT
158 Brandon Zylstra CAR
159 Jakeem Grant Sr. CLE
160 Preston Williams MIA
161 Simi Fehoko DAL
162 Justin Watson KC
163 Scotty Miller TB
164 Trent Sherfield MIA
165 Damiere Byrd ATL
166 Keke Coutee IND
167 Bisi Johnson MIN

