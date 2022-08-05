Wide receiver PPR rankings for 2022 fantasy football

August 22nd update: Draft season is underway, so we’ve got an update to our PPR wide receiver rankings while also adding another voice to the rankings with Mr. Teddy Ricketson. We will continue to update often as we close in on Week 1 of the season.

The NFL season is right around the corner and we are in the thick of fantasy football draft prep. In this post we’ll look at wide receivers in PPR leagues and in this pass-first league, there are a lot of receivers who will get opportunities to succeed.

Last season there were 34 receivers with 100 or more targets, 14 receivers with 90 or more receptions, 23 with 1,000 or more receiving yards and 17 with eight or more touchdowns. That is a lot of passing and a lot of fantasy points to try to wrangle for your fantasy teams.

There are plenty of amazing No. 1 receivers who are going to be on teams that throw the ball a bunch. The Top 5 of Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, and Stefon Diggs are elite and all have a shot at leading the way in 2022. But add in Davante Adams, Deebo Samuel, Mike Evans, Tyreek Hill, and keep on going into the high teens and there are receivers I’d be happy with as my No. 1.

Get those stud wide receivers. Don’t stack up the top running backs to start. Sure, grab one, but the safest picks will always be wide receivers, as they are more consistent and aren’t injured as much. In the middle and late rounds you can grab those lottery ticket running backs who could help you out.

Wide receiver PPR rankings