Wide receiver PPR rankings for 2022 fantasy football

NFL free agency and the NFL Draft have both wrapped up, which gives us a chance to reassess our 2022 fantasy football rankings.

By Chet Gresham
Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams takes off his jersey following the first day mini camp on June 7, 2022 at the team’s facility at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, California. Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The NFL season is right around the corner and we are in the thick of fantasy football draft prep. In this post we’ll look at wide receivers in PPR leagues and in this pass-first league, there are a lot of receivers who will get opportunities to succeed.

Last season there were 34 receivers with 100 or more targets, 14 receivers with 90 or more receptions, 23 with 1,000 or more receiving yards and 17 with eight or more touchdowns. That is a lot of passing and a lot of fantasy points to try to wrangle for your fantasy teams.

There are plenty of amazing No. 1 receivers who are going to be on teams that throw the ball a bunch. The Top 5 of Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, and Stefon Diggs are elite and all have a shot at leading the way in 2022. But add in Davante Adams, Deebo Samuel, Mike Evans, Tyreek Hill, and keep on going into the high teens and there are receivers I’d be happy with as my No. 1.

Get those stud wide receivers. Don’t stack up the top running backs to start. Sure, grab one, but the safest picks will always be wide receivers, as they are more consistent and aren’t injured as much. In the middle and late rounds you can grab those lottery ticket running backs who could help you out.

Wide receiver PPR rankings for 2022 fantasy football

Rk Name Team
1 Cooper Kupp LAR
2 Justin Jefferson MIN
3 Ja'Marr Chase CIN
4 CeeDee Lamb DAL
5 Stefon Diggs BUF
6 Davante Adams LV
7 Deebo Samuel SF
8 Mike Evans TB
9 Tyreek Hill MIA
10 Keenan Allen LAC
11 DJ Moore CAR
12 Michael Pittman Jr. IND
13 Tee Higgins CIN
14 A.J. Brown PHI
15 Diontae Johnson PIT
16 Terry McLaurin WAS
17 Mike Williams LAC
18 Brandin Cooks HOU
19 DK Metcalf SEA
20 Michael Thomas NO
21 Allen Robinson II LAR
22 Courtland Sutton DEN
23 Chris Godwin TB
24 Adam Thielen MIN
25 Jaylen Waddle MIA
26 Marquise Brown ARI
27 Rashod Bateman BAL
28 Amari Cooper CLE
29 Jerry Jeudy DEN
30 Darnell Mooney CHI
31 Allen Lazard GB
32 JuJu Smith-Schuster KC
33 Gabriel Davis BUF
34 Brandon Aiyuk SF
35 Elijah Moore NYJ
36 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
37 DeVonta Smith PHI
38 Tyler Lockett SEA
39 Drake London ATL
40 DeAndre Hopkins ARI
41 Treylon Burks TEN
42 Hunter Renfrow LV
43 Christian Kirk JAC
44 Robert Woods TEN
45 Chase Claypool PIT
46 Kadarius Toney NYG
47 Russell Gage TB
48 Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC
49 Skyy Moore KC
50 Chris Olave NO
51 Garrett Wilson NYJ
52 Tyler Boyd CIN
53 Jakobi Meyers NE
54 Jarvis Landry NO
55 Mecole Hardman KC
56 Julio Jones TB
57 Kenny Golladay NYG
58 Michael Gallup DAL
59 DeVante Parker NE
60 KJ Hamler DEN
61 Joshua Palmer LAC
62 Rondale Moore ARI
63 Jameson Williams DET
64 Parris Campbell IND
65 DJ Chark Jr. DET
66 Corey Davis NYJ
67 Van Jefferson LAR
68 Jahan Dotson WAS
69 Robbie Anderson CAR
70 Romeo Doubs GB
71 Christian Watson GB
72 George Pickens PIT
73 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE
74 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC
75 Jamison Crowder BUF
76 Nico Collins HOU
77 Kendrick Bourne NE
78 Sterling Shepard NYG
79 Curtis Samuel WAS
80 K.J. Osborn MIN
81 Wan'Dale Robinson NYG
82 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC
83 A.J. Green ARI
84 David Bell CLE
85 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR
86 William Fuller V FA
87 Jalen Reagor PHI
88 Byron Pringle CHI
89 Braxton Berrios NYJ
90 Odell Beckham Jr. FA
91 Jalen Tolbert DAL
92 Alec Pierce IND
93 Bryan Edwards ATL
94 Marquez Callaway NO
95 Zay Jones JAC
96 Randall Cobb GB
97 Cedrick Wilson Jr. MIA
98 Isaiah McKenzie BUF
99 Nelson Agholor NE
100 Tre'Quan Smith NO
101 Sammy Watkins GB
102 Emmanuel Sanders BUF
103 Darius Slayton NYG
104 Josh Reynolds DET
105 Dyami Brown WAS
106 Quez Watkins PHI
107 Quintez Cephus DET
108 Cole Beasley FA
109 T.Y. Hilton FA
110 Devin Duvernay BAL
111 Velus Jones Jr. CHI
112 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN
113 Jalen Guyton LAC
114 Tyquan Thornton NE
115 Amari Rodgers GB
116 Khalil Shakir BUF
117 Tyler Johnson TB
118 Calvin Austin III PIT
119 Anthony Schwartz CLE
120 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL
121 Dee Eskridge SEA
122 Laquon Treadwell JAC
123 James Proche II BAL
124 Jauan Jennings SF
125 Tylan Wallace BAL
126 Kyle Philips TEN
127 Danny Gray SF
128 Chris Conley HOU
129 Rashard Higgins CAR
130 Equanimeous St. Brown CHI
131 Deonte Harty NO
132 James Washington DAL
133 Jamal Agnew JAC
134 Justyn Ross KC
135 N'Keal Harry CHI
136 Auden Tate ATL
137 Zach Pascal PHI
138 Kalif Raymond DET
139 Noah Brown DAL
140 Breshad Perriman TB
141 Freddie Swain SEA
142 Dez Fitzpatrick TEN
143 Tutu Atwell LAR
144 Ihmir Smith-Marsette MIN
145 Antoine Wesley ARI
146 Keelan Cole Sr. LV
147 Denzel Mims NYJ
148 Jalen Nailor MIN
149 Josh Gordon KC
150 Ashton Dulin IND
151 Jaelon Darden TB
152 Cyril Grayson Jr. TB
153 Bo Melton SEA
154 Anthony Miller PIT
155 Mack Hollins LV
156 Phillip Dorsett II HOU
157 Miles Boykin PIT
158 Brandon Zylstra CAR
159 Jakeem Grant Sr. CLE
160 Bisi Johnson MIN
161 Preston Williams MIA
162 Simi Fehoko DAL
163 Justin Watson KC
164 Trent Sherfield MIA
165 Scotty Miller TB
166 Damiere Byrd ATL
167 Keke Coutee IND

