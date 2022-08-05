The NFL season is right around the corner and we are in the thick of fantasy football draft prep. In this post we’ll look at wide receivers in PPR leagues and in this pass-first league, there are a lot of receivers who will get opportunities to succeed.
Last season there were 34 receivers with 100 or more targets, 14 receivers with 90 or more receptions, 23 with 1,000 or more receiving yards and 17 with eight or more touchdowns. That is a lot of passing and a lot of fantasy points to try to wrangle for your fantasy teams.
There are plenty of amazing No. 1 receivers who are going to be on teams that throw the ball a bunch. The Top 5 of Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, and Stefon Diggs are elite and all have a shot at leading the way in 2022. But add in Davante Adams, Deebo Samuel, Mike Evans, Tyreek Hill, and keep on going into the high teens and there are receivers I’d be happy with as my No. 1.
Get those stud wide receivers. Don’t stack up the top running backs to start. Sure, grab one, but the safest picks will always be wide receivers, as they are more consistent and aren’t injured as much. In the middle and late rounds you can grab those lottery ticket running backs who could help you out.
Wide receiver PPR rankings for 2022 fantasy football
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|1
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|2
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|4
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|5
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|6
|Davante Adams
|LV
|7
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|8
|Mike Evans
|TB
|9
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|10
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|11
|DJ Moore
|CAR
|12
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|13
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|14
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|15
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|16
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|17
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|18
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|19
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|20
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|21
|Allen Robinson II
|LAR
|22
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|23
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|24
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|25
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|26
|Marquise Brown
|ARI
|27
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|28
|Amari Cooper
|CLE
|29
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|30
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|31
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|32
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|KC
|33
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|34
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|35
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|36
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|37
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|38
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|39
|Drake London
|ATL
|40
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|41
|Treylon Burks
|TEN
|42
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|43
|Christian Kirk
|JAC
|44
|Robert Woods
|TEN
|45
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|46
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|47
|Russell Gage
|TB
|48
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|KC
|49
|Skyy Moore
|KC
|50
|Chris Olave
|NO
|51
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|52
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|53
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|54
|Jarvis Landry
|NO
|55
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|56
|Julio Jones
|TB
|57
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|58
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|59
|DeVante Parker
|NE
|60
|KJ Hamler
|DEN
|61
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|62
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|63
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|64
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|65
|DJ Chark Jr.
|DET
|66
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|67
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|68
|Jahan Dotson
|WAS
|69
|Robbie Anderson
|CAR
|70
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|71
|Christian Watson
|GB
|72
|George Pickens
|PIT
|73
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|74
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|75
|Jamison Crowder
|BUF
|76
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|77
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|78
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|79
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|80
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|81
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|NYG
|82
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|83
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|84
|David Bell
|CLE
|85
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|86
|William Fuller V
|FA
|87
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|88
|Byron Pringle
|CHI
|89
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|90
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|FA
|91
|Jalen Tolbert
|DAL
|92
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|93
|Bryan Edwards
|ATL
|94
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|95
|Zay Jones
|JAC
|96
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|97
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|MIA
|98
|Isaiah McKenzie
|BUF
|99
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|100
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|101
|Sammy Watkins
|GB
|102
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|103
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|104
|Josh Reynolds
|DET
|105
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|106
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|107
|Quintez Cephus
|DET
|108
|Cole Beasley
|FA
|109
|T.Y. Hilton
|FA
|110
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|111
|Velus Jones Jr.
|CHI
|112
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|113
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|114
|Tyquan Thornton
|NE
|115
|Amari Rodgers
|GB
|116
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|117
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|118
|Calvin Austin III
|PIT
|119
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|120
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|121
|Dee Eskridge
|SEA
|122
|Laquon Treadwell
|JAC
|123
|James Proche II
|BAL
|124
|Jauan Jennings
|SF
|125
|Tylan Wallace
|BAL
|126
|Kyle Philips
|TEN
|127
|Danny Gray
|SF
|128
|Chris Conley
|HOU
|129
|Rashard Higgins
|CAR
|130
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|CHI
|131
|Deonte Harty
|NO
|132
|James Washington
|DAL
|133
|Jamal Agnew
|JAC
|134
|Justyn Ross
|KC
|135
|N'Keal Harry
|CHI
|136
|Auden Tate
|ATL
|137
|Zach Pascal
|PHI
|138
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|139
|Noah Brown
|DAL
|140
|Breshad Perriman
|TB
|141
|Freddie Swain
|SEA
|142
|Dez Fitzpatrick
|TEN
|143
|Tutu Atwell
|LAR
|144
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|MIN
|145
|Antoine Wesley
|ARI
|146
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|LV
|147
|Denzel Mims
|NYJ
|148
|Jalen Nailor
|MIN
|149
|Josh Gordon
|KC
|150
|Ashton Dulin
|IND
|151
|Jaelon Darden
|TB
|152
|Cyril Grayson Jr.
|TB
|153
|Bo Melton
|SEA
|154
|Anthony Miller
|PIT
|155
|Mack Hollins
|LV
|156
|Phillip Dorsett II
|HOU
|157
|Miles Boykin
|PIT
|158
|Brandon Zylstra
|CAR
|159
|Jakeem Grant Sr.
|CLE
|160
|Bisi Johnson
|MIN
|161
|Preston Williams
|MIA
|162
|Simi Fehoko
|DAL
|163
|Justin Watson
|KC
|164
|Trent Sherfield
|MIA
|165
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|166
|Damiere Byrd
|ATL
|167
|Keke Coutee
|IND