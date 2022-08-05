 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tight end standard rankings for 2022 fantasy football

NFL free agency and the NFL Draft have both wrapped up, which gives us a chance to reassess our 2022 fantasy football rankings.

By Chet Gresham
&nbsp;Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium.&nbsp; Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The National Football League is off and running for the 2022 season and that means it’s time to get our fantasy research going. For this post we’ll look at non-PPR tight end rankings. And for tight ends, non-PPR is a bit of a black hole for fantasy production. Without those points for receptions, the position can be extremely tough and random. Even if you have a strong tight end who is a big part of the game plan, you will usually need a touchdown out of them to really help your team.

So, in standard, I often try to grab one of the top tight ends early or at the very least, one that is set up well for red zone targets. Not a single tight end hit double digit touchdown receptions last season, but Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce each had nine and both are set up to hit double-digits this season with their No. 1 wide receivers shipped off to knew teams.

Tight end standard rankings for 2022 fantasy football

Rk Name Team
Rk Name Team
1 Travis Kelce KC
2 Mark Andrews BAL
3 Kyle Pitts ATL
4 George Kittle SF
5 Darren Waller LV
6 Dalton Schultz DAL
7 Dallas Goedert PHI
8 T.J. Hockenson DET
9 Dawson Knox BUF
10 Zach Ertz ARI
11 Hunter Henry NE
12 Pat Freiermuth PIT
13 Robert Tonyan GB
14 Cole Kmet CHI
15 Irv Smith Jr. MIN
16 Mike Gesicki MIA
17 Mo Alie-Cox IND
18 David Njoku CLE
19 Noah Fant SEA
20 Tyler Higbee LAR
21 Gerald Everett LAC
22 Evan Engram JAC
23 Hayden Hurst CIN
24 Austin Hooper TEN
25 Logan Thomas WAS
26 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN
27 Brevin Jordan HOU
28 Adam Trautman NO
29 Kyle Rudolph TB
30 Jonnu Smith NE
31 Dan Arnold JAC
32 C.J. Uzomah NYJ
33 Cameron Brate TB
34 Trey McBride ARI
35 Tyler Conklin NYJ
36 O.J. Howard BUF
37 Jared Cook FA
38 Harrison Bryant CLE
39 Ricky Seals-Jones NYG
40 Greg Dulcich DEN
41 Donald Parham Jr. LAC
42 Tommy Tremble CAR
43 Foster Moreau LV
44 Daniel Bellinger NYG
45 Jelani Woods IND
46 John Bates WAS
47 Cade Otton TB
48 Josiah Deguara GB
49 Kylen Granson IND
50 Juwan Johnson NO
51 Jeremy Ruckert NYJ
52 Isaiah Likely BAL
53 Will Dissly SEA
54 Jacob Harris LAR
55 Geoff Swaim TEN
56 Jordan Akins NYG
57 Tyler Kroft SF
58 Charlie Kolar BAL
59 Jake Ferguson DAL
60 Pharaoh Brown HOU
61 Jalen Wydermyer BUF
62 Hunter Long MIA
63 Ryan Griffin CHI
64 Nick Vannett NO
65 Tre' McKitty LAC
66 Durham Smythe MIA
67 Blake Bell KC
68 Marcedes Lewis GB

More From DraftKings Nation