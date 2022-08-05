The National Football League is off and running for the 2022 season and that means it’s time to get our fantasy research going. For this post we’ll look at non-PPR tight end rankings. And for tight ends, non-PPR is a bit of a black hole for fantasy production. Without those points for receptions, the position can be extremely tough and random. Even if you have a strong tight end who is a big part of the game plan, you will usually need a touchdown out of them to really help your team.
So, in standard, I often try to grab one of the top tight ends early or at the very least, one that is set up well for red zone targets. Not a single tight end hit double digit touchdown receptions last season, but Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce each had nine and both are set up to hit double-digits this season with their No. 1 wide receivers shipped off to knew teams.
Tight end standard rankings for 2022 fantasy football
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|1
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|2
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|3
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|4
|George Kittle
|SF
|5
|Darren Waller
|LV
|6
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|7
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|8
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|9
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|10
|Zach Ertz
|ARI
|11
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|12
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|13
|Robert Tonyan
|GB
|14
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|15
|Irv Smith Jr.
|MIN
|16
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|17
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|18
|David Njoku
|CLE
|19
|Noah Fant
|SEA
|20
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|21
|Gerald Everett
|LAC
|22
|Evan Engram
|JAC
|23
|Hayden Hurst
|CIN
|24
|Austin Hooper
|TEN
|25
|Logan Thomas
|WAS
|26
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|27
|Brevin Jordan
|HOU
|28
|Adam Trautman
|NO
|29
|Kyle Rudolph
|TB
|30
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|31
|Dan Arnold
|JAC
|32
|C.J. Uzomah
|NYJ
|33
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|34
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|35
|Tyler Conklin
|NYJ
|36
|O.J. Howard
|BUF
|37
|Jared Cook
|FA
|38
|Harrison Bryant
|CLE
|39
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|NYG
|40
|Greg Dulcich
|DEN
|41
|Donald Parham Jr.
|LAC
|42
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|43
|Foster Moreau
|LV
|44
|Daniel Bellinger
|NYG
|45
|Jelani Woods
|IND
|46
|John Bates
|WAS
|47
|Cade Otton
|TB
|48
|Josiah Deguara
|GB
|49
|Kylen Granson
|IND
|50
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|51
|Jeremy Ruckert
|NYJ
|52
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|53
|Will Dissly
|SEA
|54
|Jacob Harris
|LAR
|55
|Geoff Swaim
|TEN
|56
|Jordan Akins
|NYG
|57
|Tyler Kroft
|SF
|58
|Charlie Kolar
|BAL
|59
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|60
|Pharaoh Brown
|HOU
|61
|Jalen Wydermyer
|BUF
|62
|Hunter Long
|MIA
|63
|Ryan Griffin
|CHI
|64
|Nick Vannett
|NO
|65
|Tre' McKitty
|LAC
|66
|Durham Smythe
|MIA
|67
|Blake Bell
|KC
|68
|Marcedes Lewis
|GB