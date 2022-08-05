Tight end standard rankings for 2022 fantasy football

The National Football League is off and running for the 2022 season and that means it’s time to get our fantasy research going. For this post we’ll look at non-PPR tight end rankings. And for tight ends, non-PPR is a bit of a black hole for fantasy production. Without those points for receptions, the position can be extremely tough and random. Even if you have a strong tight end who is a big part of the game plan, you will usually need a touchdown out of them to really help your team.

So, in standard, I often try to grab one of the top tight ends early or at the very least, one that is set up well for red zone targets. Not a single tight end hit double digit touchdown receptions last season, but Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce each had nine and both are set up to hit double-digits this season with their No. 1 wide receivers shipped off to knew teams.