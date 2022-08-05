Tight end PPR rankings for 2022 fantasy football

Preseason football has begun and that means it’s time to put your fantasy football research in hyperdrive. And when trying to pick tight ends, you’ll probably need to do some research, as there are only a handful that you can truly count on.

Those handful of reliable tight ends start with Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews, who make up their own tier and are the only tight ends worth thinking about in the first round. Kelce gets the nod between the two based on a much more pass heavy attack and the loss of Tyreek Hill this offseason. Andrews and the Ravens traded away Marquise Brown, so Andrews is also in a favorable spot for targets, but Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are much more inclined to throw the ball.

After those two it gets a little riskier, but Kyle Pitts, George Kittle and Darren Waller are still worth grabbing if they fall a little off their ADP. After that, I’m waiting on the likes of Robert Tonyan, Irv Smith Jr., Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, and Hayden Hurst. And I’ll probably grab two of these guys in hopes that one actually breaks out.