Preseason football has begun and that means it’s time to put your fantasy football research in hyperdrive. And when trying to pick tight ends, you’ll probably need to do some research, as there are only a handful that you can truly count on.
Those handful of reliable tight ends start with Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews, who make up their own tier and are the only tight ends worth thinking about in the first round. Kelce gets the nod between the two based on a much more pass heavy attack and the loss of Tyreek Hill this offseason. Andrews and the Ravens traded away Marquise Brown, so Andrews is also in a favorable spot for targets, but Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are much more inclined to throw the ball.
After those two it gets a little riskier, but Kyle Pitts, George Kittle and Darren Waller are still worth grabbing if they fall a little off their ADP. After that, I’m waiting on the likes of Robert Tonyan, Irv Smith Jr., Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, and Hayden Hurst. And I’ll probably grab two of these guys in hopes that one actually breaks out.
Tight end PPR rankings for 2022 fantasy football
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|1
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|2
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|3
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|4
|George Kittle
|SF
|5
|Darren Waller
|LV
|6
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|7
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|8
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|9
|Zach Ertz
|ARI
|10
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|11
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|12
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|13
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|14
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|15
|Robert Tonyan
|GB
|16
|Irv Smith Jr.
|MIN
|17
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|18
|David Njoku
|CLE
|19
|Noah Fant
|SEA
|20
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|21
|Gerald Everett
|LAC
|22
|Evan Engram
|JAC
|23
|Austin Hooper
|TEN
|24
|Hayden Hurst
|CIN
|25
|Logan Thomas
|WAS
|26
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|27
|Brevin Jordan
|HOU
|28
|Adam Trautman
|NO
|29
|Kyle Rudolph
|TB
|30
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|31
|Dan Arnold
|JAC
|32
|C.J. Uzomah
|NYJ
|33
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|34
|Tyler Conklin
|NYJ
|35
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|36
|O.J. Howard
|BUF
|37
|Jared Cook
|FA
|38
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|NYG
|39
|Harrison Bryant
|CLE
|40
|Greg Dulcich
|DEN
|41
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|42
|Donald Parham Jr.
|LAC
|43
|Daniel Bellinger
|NYG
|44
|Foster Moreau
|LV
|45
|Jelani Woods
|IND
|46
|Cade Otton
|TB
|47
|John Bates
|WAS
|48
|Kylen Granson
|IND
|49
|Josiah Deguara
|GB
|50
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|51
|Jeremy Ruckert
|NYJ
|52
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|53
|Will Dissly
|SEA
|54
|Geoff Swaim
|TEN
|55
|Jordan Akins
|NYG
|56
|Jacob Harris
|LAR
|57
|Tyler Kroft
|SF
|58
|Pharaoh Brown
|HOU
|59
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|60
|Charlie Kolar
|BAL
|61
|Jalen Wydermyer
|BUF
|62
|Tre' McKitty
|LAC
|63
|Durham Smythe
|MIA
|64
|Ryan Griffin
|CHI
|65
|Hunter Long
|MIA
|66
|Nick Vannett
|NO
|67
|Marcedes Lewis
|GB
|68
|Blake Bell
|KC