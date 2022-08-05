 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tight end PPR rankings for 2022 fantasy football

NFL free agency and the NFL Draft have both wrapped up, which gives us a chance to reassess our 2022 fantasy football rankings.

By Chet Gresham
Kyle Pitts #8 of Atlanta Falcons runs through a drill during a training camp practice on July 27, 2022 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Preseason football has begun and that means it’s time to put your fantasy football research in hyperdrive. And when trying to pick tight ends, you’ll probably need to do some research, as there are only a handful that you can truly count on.

Those handful of reliable tight ends start with Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews, who make up their own tier and are the only tight ends worth thinking about in the first round. Kelce gets the nod between the two based on a much more pass heavy attack and the loss of Tyreek Hill this offseason. Andrews and the Ravens traded away Marquise Brown, so Andrews is also in a favorable spot for targets, but Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are much more inclined to throw the ball.

After those two it gets a little riskier, but Kyle Pitts, George Kittle and Darren Waller are still worth grabbing if they fall a little off their ADP. After that, I’m waiting on the likes of Robert Tonyan, Irv Smith Jr., Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, and Hayden Hurst. And I’ll probably grab two of these guys in hopes that one actually breaks out.

Rk Name Team
1 Travis Kelce KC
2 Mark Andrews BAL
3 Kyle Pitts ATL
4 George Kittle SF
5 Darren Waller LV
6 Dalton Schultz DAL
7 T.J. Hockenson DET
8 Dallas Goedert PHI
9 Zach Ertz ARI
10 Dawson Knox BUF
11 Pat Freiermuth PIT
12 Cole Kmet CHI
13 Mike Gesicki MIA
14 Hunter Henry NE
15 Robert Tonyan GB
16 Irv Smith Jr. MIN
17 Mo Alie-Cox IND
18 David Njoku CLE
19 Noah Fant SEA
20 Tyler Higbee LAR
21 Gerald Everett LAC
22 Evan Engram JAC
23 Austin Hooper TEN
24 Hayden Hurst CIN
25 Logan Thomas WAS
26 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN
27 Brevin Jordan HOU
28 Adam Trautman NO
29 Kyle Rudolph TB
30 Jonnu Smith NE
31 Dan Arnold JAC
32 C.J. Uzomah NYJ
33 Cameron Brate TB
34 Tyler Conklin NYJ
35 Trey McBride ARI
36 O.J. Howard BUF
37 Jared Cook FA
38 Ricky Seals-Jones NYG
39 Harrison Bryant CLE
40 Greg Dulcich DEN
41 Tommy Tremble CAR
42 Donald Parham Jr. LAC
43 Daniel Bellinger NYG
44 Foster Moreau LV
45 Jelani Woods IND
46 Cade Otton TB
47 John Bates WAS
48 Kylen Granson IND
49 Josiah Deguara GB
50 Isaiah Likely BAL
51 Jeremy Ruckert NYJ
52 Juwan Johnson NO
53 Will Dissly SEA
54 Geoff Swaim TEN
55 Jordan Akins NYG
56 Jacob Harris LAR
57 Tyler Kroft SF
58 Pharaoh Brown HOU
59 Jake Ferguson DAL
60 Charlie Kolar BAL
61 Jalen Wydermyer BUF
62 Tre' McKitty LAC
63 Durham Smythe MIA
64 Ryan Griffin CHI
65 Hunter Long MIA
66 Nick Vannett NO
67 Marcedes Lewis GB
68 Blake Bell KC

