How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 1

The first weekend in August will see the world’s top football leagues get their seasons underway, including the Premier League. All 20 teams will be in action for Matchday 1 as the EPL and its top stars will begin a season that will feel like both a marathon and a sprint. With the 2022 World Cup around the corner in November, expect many of the clubs’ top stars work towards enduring a demanding regular season schedule. Among those top clubs, Manchester City will look to defend their title after securing it on the final day of last season for their sixth EPL championship overall and their fourth in the last five seasons.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Man City will kick off their title defense as they face West Ham United at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, while runner-up Liverpool faces Fulham at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. Chelsea found themselves in the race for first place last season and begin their run as they face Everton at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Both Man City and Liverpool have squads that are stacked with top talent who will be in Qatar for the World Cup later this year. Keep an eye on how both clubs manage a frenzy of games leading up to November after a single point separated these two clubs for the league title last season.

EPL Matchday 1 schedule

Friday, Aug 5

Crystal Palace v. Arsenal, 3 p.m — USA/Universo

Saturday, Aug 6

Fulham v. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m. — Peacock

Bournemouth v. Aston Villa, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Leeds United v. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Newcastle United v. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Tottenham Hotspur v. Southampton, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Everton v. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. — USA

Sunday, Aug 7

Leicester City v. Brentford, 9 a.m. — Peacock

Manchester United v. Brighton and Hove Albion, 9 a.m. — Peacock

West Ham United v. Manchester City, 11:30 a.m. — Peacock