How to watch Bundesliga on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 1

The Bundesliga joins the rest of the top football leagues as they kick off their season during the first weekend of August. After the transfer window saw some elite strikers such as Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski leave Germany’s top league, some Bundesliga clubs made impact moves to watch for throughout the coming season. FC Bayern Munich will look to extend their title streak after winning their 10th consecutive Bundesliga title last season and 32nd title overall.

If you’re looking to watch Bundesliga matches on TV in the US, you’re in luck. ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes will be broadcasting select matches throughout the season, but where you’ll really find the bulk of the action is on the streaming service ESPN+. They’ll be showing over 300 Bundesliga games both English and Spanish, while even airing some select Bundesliga 2 matches as well. If you’re not already signed up for ESPN+, they offer a reasonable rate at $5.99/month or you can get in on a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu as well.

Eintracht Frankfurt playing FC Bayern Munich on Friday is naturally a must-watch if it means seeing Bayern’s newest addition in Sadio Mané. After Lewandowski’s departure, it is likely we will see Mané play a more central role for the defending Bundesliga champions. Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen play Saturday, which provides an opportunity for fans to see promising young forward Adam Hlozek after the 19-year-old finally made the move to one of Europe’s top leagues. The same match could also give a preview of the future with Dortmund’s new signing Karim Adeyemi, who could play an impactful role early on after the departure of Haaland.

Bundesliga Matchday 1 schedule

Friday, Aug 5

Eintracht Frankfrut vs. FC Bayern Munich, 2:30 p.m

Saturday, Aug 6

1. FC Union Berlin vs. Hertha BSC, 9:30 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. 1899 Hoffenheim, 9:30 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. Sport-Club Freiburg, 9:30 a.m.

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05, 9:30 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. SV Werder Bremen, 9:30 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug 7

VfB Stuttgart vs. RB Leipzig, 9:30 a.m.

1 FC Köln vs. FC Schalke 04, 11:30 a.m.