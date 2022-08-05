How to watch Ligue 1 on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 1

Ligue 1 joins many of Europe’s top football leagues as their new season gets underway from Friday, August 5. Defending champions Paris Saint-German won a record-tying 10th title back in April, and they will look to defend their crown as France’s top professional league welcomes three promoted clubs. Toulosse, Ajaccio, and Auxerre were promoted to Ligue 1 as they look to stay and compete in the top French men’s football league.

Ligue 1 has an exclusive broadcasting deal with beIN SPORTS. The channel is available on a variety of cable providers in the United States, including DISH, Verizon FIOS, RCN, and Cox Communications among others, and their accompanying online streaming services. If you do not have access via cable TV, you can view it through Sling TV, which includes some trial options if you have never used them.

PSG begins their title defense with a matchup against Clermont on Saturday, while all three newly promoted clubs face tough opponents early on. Toulouse faces Nice while Ajaccio plays Lyon, and Auxerre has a date with the 2021 Ligue 1 champions Lille. The notable fixture of Matchday 1 is Strasbourg vs Monaco after both clubs finished in the top six a season ago.

Ligue 1 Matchday 1 schedule

Friday, Aug 5

Lyon vs. Ajaccio, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 6

Strasbourg vs. Monaco, 11 a.m.

Clermont vs. Paris Saint-German, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug 7

Toulouse vs. Nice, 7 a.m.

Angers vs. Nantes, 9 a.m.

Lens vs. Brest, 9 a.m.

Lille vs. Auxerre, 9 a.m.

Montpellier vs. Troyes, 9 a.m.

Rennes vs. Lorient, 11:05 a.m.

Marseille vs. Reims, 2:45 p.m.