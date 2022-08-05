Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern Munich: Picks, predictions, how to watch Bundesliga match

Bayern Munich will begin their title defense on Friday as the 2022-23 Bundesliga season gets underway. The reigning champs will take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the first match of the season, while the rest of the league will play on Saturday and Sunday.

You can catch the bulk of Bundesliga action on ESPN+ this season, and this game is no exception. The match kicks off from Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt at 2:30 p.m. ET and can be watched via livestream on ESPN+, as the streaming service carries over 300 Bundesliga games each season.

Let’s take a closer look at the matchup, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eintracht Frankfurt v. Bayern Munich

Date: Friday, August 5

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Eintracht Frankfurt: +475

Draw: +400

Bayern Munich: -240

Moneyline pick: Bayern Munich -240

Although they’re entering their first season without Robert Lewandowski in nine years, Bayern Munich is the easy pick here as they’re still arguably the best team in the league by far. Lewandowski’s departure to Barcelona surely will leave a hole in Bayern’s attack, but they brought in superstar Sadio Mane from EPL side Liverpool to help fill the gap. Between Mane and other phenomenal attackers like Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, and Thomas Muller, they’ll still have a dangerous offense going forward.

Bayern is coming off a 5-3 win over RB Leipzig on July 30 in the DFL-Supercup, where Jamal Musiala, Mane, Benjamin Pavard, Gnabry and Sane all got on the score sheet to lift the Bundesliga champs to victory.

Eintracht Frankfurt finished in 11th place last season with just 42 points as they won just 10 of their 34 matches. It’s a stark contrast from Bayern, who finished on top of the league for the 10th consecutive season, racking up 77 points, 24 wins, and a plus-60 goal differential.

Forward Rafael Borre led Eintracht in scoring last season with eight goals, and this season they brought in forward Lucas Alario from Bayer Leverkusen. Alario scored six goals through 27 matches last year for Leverkusen as manager Oliver Glasner looks to add some firepower to his team’s attack.

Eintracht was one of the few teams to hand Bayern a loss last season, with an unlikely 2-1 result in October thanks to a late game goal from Filip Kostic. Bayern dominated 73% of possession and outshot Eintracht 20-5 overall, but none of that mattered in regards to the result once the final whistle blew. Regardless of history, Bayern is the safe pick here as they’ll look to get off to a flying start on their new campaign.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.