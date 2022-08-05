Premier League DFS targets, values for Matchday 1

The 2022-23 English Premier League season gets started this weekend, and that means DFS is officially back in full swing as the rest of the top flight leagues get underway at the same time. This weekend kicks off with Crystal Palace hosting Arsenal on Friday as the lone match, with the rest of the league facing off on Saturday and Sunday.

Ahead of this weekend’s EPL action, let’s go over some of the best players and some great value picks you should consider for your soccer DFS lineups on Matchday 1.

Top Players

Mohamed Salah, FUL vs. LIV ($12,400) — Salah is one of the most expensive options, but for good reason. The co-winner of the 2021-22 Golden Boot, an honor he shared with Tottenham striker Son Heung-min, will look to repeat his performance from last season while adding an EPL title to the mix. He scored 23 goals in EPL play through 35 matches, also leading the league in assists with 13. Salah averaged 18.4 fantasy points per game last season and going up against newly-promoted Fulham this weekend, he should be turning in another impressive performance.

Son Heung-min, TOT vs. SOU ($11,900) — The league’s other leading scorer last season, Heung-min should put in a great performance against Southampton this weekend. Spurs are one of the favorites to finish in the top four again this season under the direction of Antonio Conte, and Son is very much in the running to finish as the top scorer yet again. He averaged a staggering 19.1 fantasy points per game last season, finishing the campaign with 23 goals and seven assists through 35 matches.

Raheem Sterling, EVE vs. CHE ($11,200) — Sterling is poised for another big season this year after completing the move from Manchester City to Chelsea. The Blues have been in disarray since their drama last season and are still trying to put the pieces together, but Sterling should come in and steal the show especially after the departure of Romelu Lukaku. He averaged 12.6 fantasy points per game last season with City, finishing the season with 13 goals and five assists. He’ll look to top that mark with a fresh start at Chelsea as they take on Frank Lampard’s Everton on Matchday 1, who narrowly avoided relegation last season.

Value Players

Oleksandr Zinchenko, CRY vs. ARS ($6,800) — Zinchenko made the move from Man City to Arsenal ahead of this season along with Gabriel Jesus. The Ukrainian plays as a midfielder for his national team, but featured almost exclusively as a left back for City under Pep Guardiola. While he has the tendency to push up the field, Mikel Arteta may choose to play him in the midfield and keep Kieran Tierney as the starting left back. As a result of his positioning, Zinchenko didn’t score any goals last season, but notched four assists and averaged 8.3 fantasy points per game. That could increase if he moves to the midfield for Arsenal but regardless, he should be a good value play on Matchday 1.

Kieran Trippier, NEW vs. NFO ($6,700) — Trippier is heading into his first full season with Newcastle United, after helping his side to an 11th-place finish in 2021-22 when he signed with the club halfway through the season. He made six appearances and scored two goals for the Magpies, finding his place on the squad down the right flank. The 31-year-old averaged 12.1 fantasy points per game last season, racking up 27 points in February against Everton. Newcastle will be taking on newly-promoted Nottingham Forest and will likely get off to a good start against the former EFL Championship side.

Rodrigo, LEE vs. WOL ($5,000) — Rodrigo is entering his third season with Leeds after finishing last season with six goals and one assist through 31 appearances. Don’t let the low price tag fool you — he still averaged 7.2 fantasy points per game last season, with a handful of performances coming in the double digits. His best output was actually against this weekend’s opponent Wolverhampton back in October, when he logged three shots and one goal racking up 26.5 fantasy points.