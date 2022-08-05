Heisman Trophy odds for Bijan Robinson, stats, projections, and more

The 2022 college football season is quickly approaching and we have preseason Heisman Trophy odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Today we’ll look at Texas running back Bijan Robinson, who will try to become the first tailback to win the award since Derrick Henry in 2015.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Robinson enters the season with +2000 odds to win the award. He, along with Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson also at +2000, have the highest odds for non-quarterbacks heading into the new year.

2021 Stats

After a productive freshman season in 2020, Robinson broke out as a sophomore last fall and served as the workhorse of the Longhorns’ offense. In 10 games, he ran for 1,127 yards on 5.8 yards per carry and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 295 receiving yards and four TD’s through the air as well.

There’s potential for him to be even more deadly this season in a talented UT offense that features quarterback Quinn Ewers and wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

What does Bijan Robinson need to do to win the Heisman Trophy?

Texas will host Alabama at 11 a.m. local time in Week 2 and that’s where Robinson’s Heisman candidacy could either begin or potentially end. If he wants to make a statement in front of both a national audience and Heisman voters, he’ll need a strong performance against the Crimson Tide regardless of the outcome for the Longhorns in that game.

If he’s able to pass that test, then the next one will be the Red River Shootout against rival Oklahoma, whom he ran for 137 yards against during last year’s game. From there, he’ll have to continue to pile up strong efforts against Big 12 opponents on what needs to be a pretty good Texas team. Him racking up numbers on a team that goes 6-6 or 7-5 isn’t going to cut it.